Clare's Tony Kelly in action during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B win over Dublin at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

An important win for Clare, given the unsettling turbulence they have encountered already in 2021.

A deserved one too in Parnell Park against a Dublin team they eventually wore down with their tireless running and constant harrying.

Their score, 0-34, was testament to their ability to work good chances on a tight pitch. But also, to the exceptional striking of Tony Kelly.

He finished with 0-20 here, arrowing scores from almost every patch of grass in Parnell.

A Hurler of the Year nominee last year, Kelly sat out Clare’s recent victory over Laois with a dead leg he suffered against Wexford.

He wasn’t even listed in the official named Clare team or substitutes this evening but he made his presence felt in most of what his team did well.

Dublin's Daire Gray in action against David Reidy, left, and Shane O'Donnell of Clare during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Dublin's Daire Gray in action against David Reidy, left, and Shane O'Donnell of Clare during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Dublin meanwhile, equalled the tally they managed against Antrim two weeks ago but couldn’t contain Clare for long enough, who hit just eight wides from 42 scoring chances and never needed the bounce of a goal to lift them.

The first half followed an irregular pattern.

Dublin dominated the beginning and the end. Clare owned the middle.

From the sixth minute - when Dublin led 0-4 to 0-1 after a vibrant, zippy start - to the 23rd minute, Clare scored 10 points to the hosts’ three.

Naturally, Tony Kelly was central to Clare’s revival.

He lined out at centre-forward, but Dublin struggled with the movement of Clare’s highly mobile middle third players.

Eoghan O’Donnell dealt with the threat of Aaron Shanagher to direct delivery exceptionally well.

But with Shane O’Donnell and Aidan McCarthy making darting runs from the wing, they worked themselves into a five-point lead.

Dublin weren’t helped in that period by a poor use of possession.

With Chris Crummey playing as a midfielder-cum-sweeper, they lacked an obvious target up front, although Danny Sutcliffe’s caught three balls clean in heavy traffic.

Dublin have been goal-shy so far this year.

They hit 30 points against Laois but couldn’t raise a green flag. As clearly dominant as they were against Antrim in Parnell Park, Mattie Kenny’s team only hit a single goal.

Here, they scored a couple of points to knock Clare slightly off stride before the two goals that changed the dynamic of the half.

Ronan Hayes, who struggled to get on the ball at centre-forward, got out in front Rory Hayes to win a ball sent in by Cian Boland.

He spun his man expertly, shortened his stick and fashioned a neat finish past Eibhear Quilligan.

The Clare goalkeeper prevented Hayes from scoring his third goal of the League just a minute later after repeating the trick and cutting in from the right wing.

The angle worked against the Dublin forward but Quilligan still did well to divert the shot.

Impressive though it was, it merely delayed Dublin’s second half by a minute.

Sutcliffe caught brilliantly in the left corner from a long delivery and set in Eamonn Dillon. Again, Quilligan saved from close range but Dublin recycled the ball and Boland forced the ball to the net.

Clare tweaked their approach in the second half against the wind, allowing Alan Nolan to take short puck-outs to his corner men and then squeezing from the ’45 as Dublin attempted to run the ball out.

They tackled in herds and then worked the ball with greater accuracy.

They worked a decent lead with ten minutes remaining, with Kelly’s striking from both frees and play exemplary, when O’Donnell was sent off for a second yellow card.

Dublin withdrew Donal Burke into midfield in an effort to find space and he hit three superb long-range points from play.

But Clare, with Kelly outstanding, hit just two wides in the second half, maximising almost every chance, and deserved their win.

Scorers: Clare - T Kelly 0-20 (0-13f, 1 ‘65), A McCarthy 0-4, D Fitzgerald, S O’Donnell, M Rodgers 0-2 each, A Shanagher, D Reidy, D Ryan, C Malone 0-1 each. Dublin - D Burke 0-13 (9f), R Hayes 1-2, C Boland 1-1, D Sutcliffe, C Crummey 0-2 each, D Gray, M Schutte, E Dillon 0-1 each.

Clare: E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, A Fitzgerald; D Ryan, J Conlon, P Fitzpatrick; C Malone, C Galvin; S O’Donnell, T Kelly, A McCarthy; M Rodgers, A Shanagher, I Galvin. Subs: D Reidy for I Galvin (47), D Fitzgerald for Fitzpatrick (53), S McMahon for Rodgers (62), D McInerney for C Galvin (67).

Dublin: A Nolan; A Dunphy, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan; P Smyth, C Burke, D Gray; C Crummey, J Madden; D Sutcliffe, R Hayes, M Schutte; C Boland, E Dillon, D Burke. Subs: R McBride for Smyth (49), J Hetherton for Schutte (54), D Keogh for Boland (60), P Crummey for Dillon (69), F Whitely for Sutcliffe (69).

Referee: C Cunning (Antrim).