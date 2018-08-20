Children at Crumlin Hospital got a special surprise this morning when they were greeted by the All-Ireland champs before their homecoming to Limerick.

'Seeing the kids' reaction holding the cup is something really special' - All Ireland champions Limerick visit Crumlin Hospital

The Limerick squad were all too happy to show off the Liam MacCarthy cup and pose for photographs for their little fans – a gesture that helped put a smile on everyone's faces.

Philip Dunne, whose one-year-old son Alan was scalded in a tragic accident last week, said the team’s visit meant the world to him.

“We’ve had a really rough couple of days, but the atmosphere here with the lads is just super,” he said.

“You can see it in the kids' faces, they’re all jumping around and enjoying themselves. It’s a great change to sitting in rooms and waiting for doctors.

“The team’s presence really means a lot. I’m sure they have loads of celebrating to do, but even taking an hour out of their day to come here and say hello is fantastic.”

All-star forward Pat Ryan told Independent.ie that, celebrations aside, he was privileged to be invited to Crumlin Hospital.

“Being here means as much to the kids as it does for us. Seeing the kids’ reaction holding the cup is something really special and just great to be a part of.

“I feel very privileged just to be here.”

The 23-year-old hurler from Doon said the victorious win over Galway still hasn’t sunk in.

“I still can’t believe it. The celebrations will be very crazy when we get back to Limerick. We’ve been 45 years waiting and we’re going to enjoy every minute of it,” he said.

Limerick manager John Kiely said he hopes the team’s positive vibes will help brighten the children's day.

“It’s a dull Monday morning, but if we were to shine a ray of light into these children's lives even for just an hour then that can only be a good thing.

“When you’re sick, the television is very important so I’m sure many of the patients here including their parents have been following the GAA intensively just like everyone else.

“It would mean the world to us if our visit gives them the positively they need in an environment that can be very upsetting and stressful.”

