| 17.4°C Dublin

live Limerick v Galway: Tribes strike to keep level with Treaty in All-Ireland SHC semi-final

Limerick's Graeme Mulcahy in action against Darren Morrissey of Galway during the All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand
Pádraic Mannion of Galway in action against Aaron Gillane of Limerick during the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Limerick's Graeme Mulcahy in action against Darren Morrissey of Galway during the All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Limerick's Graeme Mulcahy in action against Darren Morrissey of Galway during the All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Pádraic Mannion of Galway in action against Aaron Gillane of Limerick during the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Pádraic Mannion of Galway in action against Aaron Gillane of Limerick during the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

/

Limerick's Graeme Mulcahy in action against Darren Morrissey of Galway during the All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sport Newsletter

Get the best analysis and comment from our award-winning team of writers and columnists with our free newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy