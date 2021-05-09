Damien Cahalane, left, Billy Hennessy, centre, and Sean O’Donoghue of Cork in action against Stephen Bennett, left, and Calum Lyons of Waterford during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

It had all the elements of a routine challenge match as Cork piled on the goals at the end of this Allianz Division 1A match in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, their last three of five in all scored by replacements run in only minutes earlier.

Still, it will have felt good for Cork to get one over on Liam Cahill's Waterford having succumbed to them twice last year.

The home side were sharper and hungrier, playing an effective support game to eventually grind down a Déise side lacking a bit of leadership around the middle without Jamie Barron, Kevin Moran and the injured Tadhg De Burca all missing.

Cork led by 0-6 to 0-4 at the first half water break but stepped it up after that with their first goal - a product of what they sought to achieve all day - as Tim O'Mahony's overlap for Séamus Harnedy off a Waterford puck-out created the opening for Robbie O'Flynn to beat Billy Nolan.

Cork pushed on with the wind and by half-time had built up a 1-12 to 0-8 lead.

They were dominant in the third quarter, extending their advantage to 2-15 to 0-10 within eight minutes of the restart when Jack O'Connor took advantage of a kind break to plant a second goal to build a 2-15 to 0-10 lead.

Waterford asserted themselves to cut the deficit to six points by the second water break as Austin Gleeson and Stephen Bennett led the charge.

Gleeson contributed five points from play, Bennett helped himself to 1-12 in all, continuing on from where they left off last season.

At one stage in the last quarter they got to within four points, 2-22 to 0-24, when Gleeson landed a fifth point but they fell apart in the finish with Shane Kingston and Alan Connolly (two) grabbing further goals as Calum Lyons was sent off for pulling across Kingston in the build-up to one of Connolly's goals.

Bennett got a goal for Waterford and they scracely deserved to lose by what they did but Cork will be buoyed by the dominance of their half-back line, O'Mahony and Mark Coleman in particular, and the energy Darragh Fitzgibbon brought to midfield.

Patrick Horgan finished with 0-12 and was creator-in-chief up front though Conor Prunty still handled him well.

Scorers - Cork: P Horgan 0-12 (8fs, 3 65s, A Connolly 2-0, R O'Flynn 1-1, S Kingston, J O'Connor 1-0 each, D Fitzgibbon 0-3, T O'Mahony (1f), S Barrett 0-2 each, S Harnedy, L Meade 0-1 each. Waterford: S Bennett 1-12 (0-7fs, 0-1 65), A Gleeson 0-5, K Bennett 0-3, M Kearney 0-2, S McNulty, P Curran, M Kiely, I Daly, J Fagan all 0-1 each.

Cork: P Collins; N O'Leary, D Cahalane, S O'Donoghue; T O'Mahony, M Coleman, N Cashman; B Hennessy, D Fitzgibbon; R O'Flynn, L Meade, S Harnedy; J O'Connor, P Horgan, S Barrett. Subs: A Cadogan for O'Connor (54), S Kingston for Harnedy (54), D Meaney for Hennessy (59), A Connolly for Barrett (64), C Cahalane for O'Flynn (65) J O'Flynn for O'Mahony (71), R Downey for Cahalane (71).

Waterford: B Nolan; I Kenny, C Prunty, S McNulty; M O'Brien, I Daly, K Bennett; D Lyons, C Lyons; J Fagan, C Gleeson, N MOntgomery; S Bennett, A Gleeson. Subs: B Power for Montgomery (h-t), P Hogan for O'Brien (46), M Kearney for Dunford (46), S Fives for Kenny (54), P Curran for Gleeson (54), M Kiely for Fagan (65).

Referee: S Cleere (Kilkenny).