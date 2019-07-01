WEXFORD supporters came out in their thousands this evening to welcome home three sets of heroes following a successful day in Leinster for the model county.

In pictures: Incredible scenes in Wexford Park as fans and players celebrate three Leinster final wins

The senior hurlers arrived home with the Bob O'Keeffe cup for the first time in 15 years, while the minors secured their first championship since 1985.

Supporters in the sunny south east Photo: Patrick Browne The ladies intermediate football team Photo: Patrick Browne

There was also success for the intermediate ladies football team who defeated Meath 1-11 to 1-8 in Dr Cullen Park in Carlow.

On a gloriously sunny evening at Innovate Wexford Park, fans took to the pitch to bask in their heroes' glory.

"Hands down the best supporters in Ireland, the players inspiring the next generation and being inspired themselves by OUR people," Selector JJ Doyle wrote.

Celebrations have been rife in the south east with video footage showing fans lining the streets of Camolin, Ferns, Gorey and Wexford town to welcome home the Leinster champions.

Yesterday marked Wexford's best Leinster championship day since 1970, the last time they won the senior and minor titles in the one season.

Online Editors