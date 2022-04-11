‘I was embarrassed over stupid red card’ - Limerick star Gearóid Hegarty

11 April 2022; Bord Gáis Energy ambassador Gearóid Hegarty at the launch of Bord Gáis Energys The Gift of the GAAB at Croke Park in Dublin. The Gift of the GAAB is a first-of-its-kind talent show that will search Ireland to find the best amateur pundits and give them a platform to showcase their talents. People of all ages and from all parts of the country are encouraged to take part. If you would like to find out more or you know someone who is hurling mad and has The Gift of the GAAB, contact bge@giftofthegaab.ie. 2022 marks the sixth year of Bord Gáis Energys sponsorship of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

GEARÓID HEGARTY felt embarrassed after a “stupid” red card back in February contributed to Limerick’s defeat against Galway in the Allianz Hurling League.

But the 2020 Hurler of the Year is thankful that it happened during the league instead of the championship – and he has learned an invaluable lesson in the process.

The two-in-a-row All-Ireland champions open their Munster SHC round-robin campaign away to Cork this Sunday.

Limerick steamrolled the Rebels with a near-perfect performance in last year’s Liam MacCarthy decider, but they initially struggled to find anything like their usual fluency through the early months of 2022, losing their first three league outings and drawing their fourth.

They also ran into disciplinary trouble, with Hegarty (against Galway) and Séamus Flanagan (against Cork) shipping straight red cards while Aaron Gillane (against Clare) walked for two yellow cards.

“Talking in my own sense, it was stupid,” Hegarty acknowledged. “I was embarrassed. It’s a horrible feeling. I’ve never gotten a straight red before, definitely not with Limerick anyway.”

The two-time All-Star, 27, was speaking as a Bord Gáis Ambassador at today’s launch of their ‘Gift of the GAAB’ promotion.

“We were in the game at the time and I felt like I was hurling really well,” he reflected, recounting the Galway game.

“Then to be sent off around 45 minutes in and have to watch the lads for the last 25 minutes, knowing you’re after leaving your team-mates down, knowing you’re after leaving down everyone that’s after coming in to watch the game - my family were there watching it and it’s just awkward.

“You nearly don’t even want to go home and look them in the eye after doing something so stupid.

“You do take great learnings from these things. Sometimes it’s nice that they happen in the league because it would be much worse if it happened in the coming months.”

Despite Limerick’s labouring league campaign, Hegarty is adamant that it can work to their advantage. Their necklace of early defeats included a nine-point trimming by Cork, their first championship opponents at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Sunday.

“It doesn’t matter that it was Cork, we analyse every game on the Tuesday night after every game. We go in and do a bit of video analysis with Seánie O’Donnell, our stats man,” Hegarty explained.

“Yeah, we’ve had a couple of interesting post-match analysis this year in the league. Obviously the league hasn’t been super but I was thinking about it and, within the league, you’re going from game to game in a very confined period and you don’t have too much time to reflect on it.

“It obviously wasn’t great, we didn’t have the best league ever. But looking back on it, now that we’re gone from the league and looking forward to the championship, I obviously think it was a brilliant league for us because we learned so much.

“You often hear the quote that you learn more from defeat than you do in victory, and the amount of learnings we’ve taken form the last two months or so - with obviously a couple of losses thrown in, there has been a lot.

“I think we’re in a great place, to be honest with you, because we have learned so much. Sometimes you do need a couple of losses to get back on the straight and narrow … so hopefully we’re in a good position going forward. It’s always strange at this time of the year because you don’t really know where you are until the real stuff kicks off.”

The 6’5” powerhouse is physically primed for another big championship. “I feel great,” he enthused. “Last year I missed a good chunk of the league with a groin injury I got against Galway that kept me out for five or six weeks, and I didn’t have too much training going into the championship, only two or three weeks under my belt.

“I’ve had a full pre-season, we’re back since the first week of January and I haven’t missed a training session and feeling really good - so I can’t wait to get going.”