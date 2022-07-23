Brian Cody has called time on the longest and most decorated managerial career in the history of the GAA.

Just six days after watching his Kilkenny hurlers mount heroic resistance before losing an All-Ireland final epic against the holders, Limerick, the 68-year-old manager has confirmed that he is stepping down.

In a statement issued on Saturday afternoon the Kilkenny County Board said.

“Brian Cody has informed Kilkenny County Board that he is stepping down as Kilkenny Senior Hurling Team Manager. Appointed in November 1998 Brian has led the Kilkenny team to unprecedented provincial and national success and is regarded as the greatest manager in the history of hurling.

“As manager, his teams have won eleven All Ireland Hurling Championships (including a record-equalling four in a row between 2006 and 2009), eighteen Leinster Championships, ten National Hurling League titles, seven Walsh Cup titles and an Oireachtas Tournament title. In achieving all of this success Brian has created an unbreakable spirit among his players and teams which has come to define Kilkenny hurling.

“On behalf of Kilkenny people everywhere, Kilkenny County Board extends sincere gratitude to Brian for his lifetime of contribution to the county and the commitment and passion he brought as a player and as manager, working tirelessly with a single aim, to do what was best for Kilkenny hurling.

“The Board would also like to acknowledge the bond Brian helped create between Team Management, Players, County Board, Clubs and Supporters Clubs as all worked seamlessly together in preparing our teams while organising and promoting our games.

“We are aware of the huge debt we owe Brian for the wonderful successes and occasions we have enjoyed as we watched the teams he created play and succeed. Wherever and whenever our games are discussed in the future, Brian Cody’s achievements will be the benchmark managers will be measured by.

“We wish Brian all the best in the future,” concluded the statement.

Read More

This brings to a close a remarkable 24-year reign that yielded a record 11 All-Ireland SHC titles for his native Cats.

Cody’s trophy haul also included a staggering 18 Leinster titles and ten National Leagues, the most recent of them shared with Galway in 2021 when no final was played because of a Covid-truncated season.

The decision will come as a bombshell, not just because the James Stephens clubman has previously shown no inclination to vacate a position he has held so successfully since November 1998, but also given how close his team came to a stunning upset last Sunday.

Limerick were chasing their first ever All-Ireland three-in-a-row and, several times during an all-time classic decider, they appeared on the brink of pulling away … but aided by a couple of second half goals, the Leinster champions battled back to parity before eventually succumbing by two points.

Afterwards, in what has proven to be his valedictory post-match briefing lasting barely four minutes, Cody declared: “Obviously we congratulate Limerick, All-Ireland champions, three-in-a-row champions which is a huge achievement for them - and I just think every Kilkenny person should be very, very proud of the Kilkenny team performance.”

The immediate consensus that he would stay on for a 25th season has now been shattered, leaving Kilkenny county board chiefs in a position they haven’t faced since Kevin Fennelly stepped down after they lost the 1998 All-Ireland decider to Offaly – in search of a new manager.

Many observers will view this as a poisoned chalice, given the giant boots that must be filled and the inevitable comparisons that will be generated.

Cody was blessed with some of the greatest hurlers in history, but their sustained success would never have been possible without a manager who was so focussed on maximising their potential, espousing the collective cause of Kilkenny hurling at all costs.

His standout achievement will remain the All-Ireland four-in-a-row won between 2006 and ’09; they came within 70 minutes of achieving the sport’s first ever five-timer, only succumbing to Tipperary in the 2010 decider in a game marred by the early recurrence of a knee injury for talisman Henry Shefflin.

More recently, controversy flared over the cooling of relations between Cody and Shefflin after the latter became Galway manager this year.

The frosty handshakes that followed their Leinster round-robin meeting in Salthill (won by Galway) and their subsequent Leinster final in Croke Park (won by Kilkenny, to secure another Leinster hat-trick for their manager) generated a huge media furore, with Cody taking flak in some quarters.

Not that he ever paid much attention to what others said.

Last Sunday was the sixth time he has lost an All-Ireland final, with three of those coming since his 11th success back in 2015. In the past year he overtook former Meath football boss Seán Boylan as the long-serving inter-county manager in modern GAA history, but the record run stops now.