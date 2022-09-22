| 15°C Dublin

How the Irish AFL experiment spawned from a newspaper ad

From its beginnings in a newspaper advert more than 40 years ago, the Irish Experiment is still going strong

The late Jim Stynes became a club legend at the Melbourne Demons, winning the Brownlow Medal in 1991. Photo: Stuart Milligan/Getty Expand
Newspaper recruitment ad. Expand

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

Buried in the bottom right-hand corner of a newspaper page that has long since yellowed with age the origins of the ‘Irish Experiment’ – the AFL’s enduring fascination with top Gaelic football talent – can be found.

Running at a little under 100 words, there’s not much to it. But more than 40 years ago, Melbourne football club went out on a limb and took out an advert in the ‘Sunday Press’ in the summer of 1982 to try to find Aussie rules footballers on this side of the globe. It was a move that has shaped both the GAA and Australian rules.

