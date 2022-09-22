How the Irish AFL experiment spawned from a newspaper ad

Buried in the bottom right-hand corner of a newspaper page that has long since yellowed with age the origins of the ‘Irish Experiment’ – the AFL’s enduring fascination with top Gaelic football talent – can be found.

Running at a little under 100 words, there’s not much to it. But more than 40 years ago, Melbourne football club went out on a limb and took out an advert in the ‘Sunday Press’ in the summer of 1982 to try to find Aussie rules footballers on this side of the globe. It was a move that has shaped both the GAA and Australian rules.

In the ad they offered “a limited number of scholarships to play Australian rules football for an initial period of two years with the prospect of becoming full time semi-professional players.” In return they ask that applicants be between 16 and 18 and stand at least 6ft tall who have “commitment and enthusiasm for the challenge”.

Aside from a PO Box address, there wasn’t much else. That was the Irish experiment’s humble beginnings, an experiment that still rumbles on.

As recruitment strategies go, it was about as left field as it gets. A sporting X Factor but with a lot more prodding around in the dark. The idea of recruiting from the other side of the world for a sport with which the applicants had little or no familiarity was the brainchild of Ron Barassi. He had first-hand knowledge of the GAA, having toured Ireland with the ‘Galahs’ in 1967. And with his Melbourne club struggling, he was willing to think big.

“We are going through a period of no success and this could be the answer to our problems,” Barassi reasoned to the ‘Evening Press’ a few days after the ad appeared in 1982.

By July of that year, it was reported that 400 young players, from every county in the country, had applied. The ‘Irish Experiment’ was up and running.

There could be no telling where it would all lead. Listowel’s Seán Wight was the first man out and would prove to be an unqualified success. Roscommon’s Paul Earley followed quickly and was actually the first Irish export to play. In time, other clubs would follow Melbourne’s lead. At last count, 65 players have signed on with AFL clubs and with an AFL trial in Dublin last week, that figure could rise.

Those who headed Down Under have had every kind of experience. Some have been home within a few weeks while injury finished plenty. Others have settled in Australia while the likes of Tadhg Kennelly have gone all the way to win a Premiership. Around half never play a senior game, while some like Pearce Hanley have defied the attritional nature of the game to play 12 seasons, about twice as long as the average AFL career.

And then there is Jim Stynes, the winner of the highest individual award in the game, the Brownlow Medal, and a man who made such an impact both on and off the field that he was honoured with a state funeral by Victoria on his passing.

The early success of the likes of Wight and Stynes have helped sustain interest, even if relations between the AFL and the GAA haven’t always been cordial. Controversial events in the international rules series and fears around the talent drain have seen the flow of players come in fits and starts. Still, the AFL’s willingness to persist with some top young Irish talent has survived.

In 2020, just before Covid hit, there was a record 17 Irish players registered with clubs in the AFL. That was back to 11 for this season, but there’s speculation the likes of Tyrone’s Conor McKenna and Louth’s Ciarán Byrne could be set for a return.

And in the early hours of Saturday morning, there’s significant Irish interest in the AFL’s biggest day, the Grand Final, when Geelong take on Sydney Swans.

Regularly the single biggest television event of the Australian year, the season finale will have 100,000 packed into the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground and another 4,000,000 or so watching at home. Tipperary’s Colin O’Riordan was on the books of Sydney earlier this year but injury forced him into retirement just a few weeks ago.

However, Geelong pair Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor will get the chance to write another chapter in the storied history of the Irish in the AFL.

They go into the game as clear favourites, having won their preliminary final by a staggering 71 points. Dingle’s O’Connor featured in that game as a medical sub and will discover the extent of his role later this week. Tuohy will play his 250th game in the AFL, a run that puts him second only to Stynes on 264 appearances on the list of Irish players.

In earning a contract, all 65 Irish exports have managed something significant. Those who played a senior match in a sport they hadn’t played before adulthood took a step further. And the achievement of O’Riordan, O’Connor and Tuohy, who are operating at the game’s highest altitude, is nothing short of remarkable and something that is probably underappreciated here.

All those years ago, the advert in the ‘Sunday Press’ called for “commitment and enthusiasm” for the challenge of switching codes. Those who headed Down Under as part of the Irish experiment have delivered that. And plenty more besides.