How innovation in technology is giving fans new ways to create memorable moments and enhance their experience

When watching sport, we’ve always wanted to be as close to the action as possible. Over the decades we’ve seen sporting organisations slowly, and in some cases nervously, opening their doors to fans, giving them a glimpse of what was once guarded and the reserve of an inner sanctum. Rapid advancements in technology have been the catalyst in this change which has been advancing at lightening pace.

From black and white TVs to colour, flat screens to touch screens, from pausing and replaying, to second and third screening, and now virtual and augmented reality experiences. What once was thought impossible is now possible.

In truth we no longer watch sport, we consume and interact with it. What's more, sporting organisations, some of whom have been quicker to embrace these changes, are seeing the benefit of finding new ways to engage the public by creating richer and more meaningful experiences.

How we watch sport and our reliance on technology to facilitate these experiences is highlighted in the Teneo’s Sport and Sponsorship Index (TSSI), a nationally representative survey of the general public’s attitudes towards sports and sponsorship in Ireland.

The numbers attending sporting occasions continue to rise towards pre pandemic levels. In 2022, a quarter of all adults in Ireland attended a live sporting event. This is up from 18pc in 2021 but still down on 2019 levels of 34pc.

We are in the grips of a cost-of-living crisis, averaging 8.4pc inflation in 2022 according to the OECD, and sport is not immune. Just under half of all adults do not plan to attend as many live entertainment/sporting events in 2022 as they did pre-pandemic. While there were green shoots in 2022 with increased attendance at sporting events, economic factors may slow this progress in 2023.

Interestingly, watching sport on our television at home has dropped from 63pc in 2021 to 59pc this year. The joys of no restrictions resulted in 27pc of all adults watching sport live in the pub at least once in 2022, which is up from 17pc in 2021 and closing in on 2019 figures of 32pc.

The Reuters Institute and Digital report published earlier this year surveyed 46 markets across six continents earlier this year for digital media consumption habits per capita. It revealed we listen to more podcasts than any other nation surveyed with 46pc of people listening to podcasts throughout the year and TSSI data reveals that 15pc of adults, 20pc of men and 10pc of women, listened to a sports podcast last year.

We’ve seen an explosion of long form and episodic sports content which first landed on our screens with the hugely successful ‘Last Dance’. This generated 23.8million views outside of the US in the first four weeks and has been attributed with average one day sales of Chicago Bulls merchandise rising 5,156pc.

Of those who have watched a sporting documentary or programme in the last 12 months, 79pc of all adults agreed that their interest in the sporting topic has been enhanced. What’s more, 18-24 year olds and 25-34 index very high with this question at 89pc and 96pc respectively showing this type of content and it’s packaging is having a major impact on younger audiences.

We can expect to see more sporting bodies taking ownership of their content to develop richer content to drive deeper engagement with their current fanbase and lure newcomers to consider their sport.

Recently we’ve seen tennis and golf getting in on the act with their respective shows ‘Break Point’ and ‘Full Swing’. Rugby too is following suit and for the first time we’re going to get a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes during the Six Nations campaign. Initial reports are highlighting the challenges some of the unions are having with the Netflix camera crews and possibly setting us up for some dramatic viewing.

Over the last few years we’ve seen disruption to the sports broadcasting model with all the traditional broadcasters now battling it out with the likes of Amazon Prime and DAZN to secure rights to major sporting events. A staggering 1.5 million people paid to tune in on DAZN to watch Katie Taylor take on Amanda Serrano setting a new women’s boxing viewership record.

When it comes to sports broadcasting, the rules of engagement have changed and so too have our habits. Sixty-five pc of the general public don’t spend money on a traditional TV sports subscription and this rises to 73pc of young people 18-24 years.

Mainstream awareness of the ‘streaming’ took hold during the pandemic and is now part of our daily lives. One in five Irish people streamed live sports events in their home during 2022. Naturally, streaming is more popular among the younger audience with 31pc of 18-24 streaming sport regularly. The GAA recently decided to extend their streaming service GAAGO to the domestic market following eight years of serving the their international fan base. Technological advancements have sent the cost of streaming plummeting, rights holders have the opportunity to reach a wider audience affordably, and, in some cases, opening up new revenue streams.

We are more addicted to our screens than ever before, spending just over six hours per day according to Statista.com. Fourty-one pc of all adults check social media while watching sport on TV or online with Facebook and Instagram at 55pc and 52pc respectively being the platforms of choice. However, Instagram is showing positive growth and Facebook beginning to decline.

When people go on their preferred social platform while watching sports, they do so to engage with others (42pc), check the scores in other games (40pc), get additional expert analysis (30pc) and to access additional highlights and replays (21pc).

What lies ahead in 2023 is not certain as we become more price and wallet conscious. TSSI data suggests that over 43pc of the general public will attend the same amount of events in 2023. The opportunity is for sponsors and rights holders to leverage technology and ultimately improve the fan experience.

Sport has a unique ability to bring people together through shared experiences in real time. While there is nothing quite like attending a sporting event, innovation in technology is giving fans new ways to create memorable moments and enhance their experiences. 5G technology at the recent World Cup is just the tip of the iceberg to what can be done and sports bodies are leveraging tech to draw in new audiences in more ways than ever before.