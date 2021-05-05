‘Zoe’ makes last stop before Ascot Gold Cup tilt

Princess Zoe is expected to make a "big improvement" when she takes her final stop en route to Royal Ascot in today's Listed Vintage Tipple Stakes at Gowran Park.

Tony Mullins’s stable star was one of the stories of last season with a meteoric rise culminating in Group One success and the Kilkenny trainer hopes that she can bounce back to her best after an off-colour display on her seasonal reappearance.

“She’s getting fitter all the time. This will be her last run before the Ascot Gold Cup and I’m hoping to see a big improvement from Cork," he said.

“It was a funny-run race. I thought they went very slow early on, which certainly wouldn’t play to our stamina strengths. She’s got to give away weight, but she’s going to have to do that all the time now.”

Meanwhile, Aidan O'Brien bids to continue his Chester Vase (3.15) dominance with Sandhurst his sole representative in today’s feature after Sir Lamorak and San Martino were late withdrawals from the Group Three.