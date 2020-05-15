| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'You end up with a monastic existence. And I enjoyed life' - Erring on the side of Cauthen

He blazed a trail as a jockey on both sides of the Atlantic before eventually succumbing to a weight battle but the legend from Kentucky has no regrets

Triple Crown winning jockeys Steve Cauthen has just celebrated his 60th birthday. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images Expand

Close

Triple Crown winning jockeys Steve Cauthen has just celebrated his 60th birthday. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Triple Crown winning jockeys Steve Cauthen has just celebrated his 60th birthday. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Getty Images

Triple Crown winning jockeys Steve Cauthen has just celebrated his 60th birthday. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

David Kelly Twitter Email

THE Kentucky Kid is getting older now. "It feels pretty smooth," says 60-year-old Steve Cauthen, speaking from the farm he calls ‘Dream Fields'. Seems apt, given the many dreams he fulfilled on countless patches of land throughout the globe.

"Anyways, don't they say 60 is the new 40?" The deep southern drawl of this blue-eyed boy still feels silky smooth, too.

Verona is home to Steve and Amy; here they have raised three girls.

Related Content