York could feature on Auguste Rodin agenda for Aidan O’Brien after Ascot

Auguste Rodin and Ryan Moore winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby for trainer Aidan O'Brien at the Curragh on Sunday. Photograph: Patrick McCann/Racing Post.

Michael Tabor, co-owner of dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin, feels a drop down to 10 furlongs for the Juddmonte International will feature "high on the agenda" for the colt, with the Breeders' Cup Classic also a possibility at the end of the season.

A rare son of late Japanese champion Deep Impact, Auguste Rodin gave trainer Aidan O'Brien his 100th European Classic win when Ryan Moore's mount downed stablemate Adelaide River in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on Sunday.

Owned in partnership with John and Susan Magnier, Derrick Smith and Georg von Opel's Westerberg racing operation, Tabor's famous royal blue and orange disk silks had previously been carried to victory at Epsom.

To some observers, his latest length-and-a-half success was unconvincing, a view Tabor agrees with.

He said: "I do think it is fair that people say he was only workmanlike. It wasn't the fastest pace in the world, which didn't suit him, and when he hits the front, he only just does enough.

"I think and hope you'll see a lot better horse when he runs next, let's put it that way.

"Only time will tell, but people are right when they look at it, they were not impressed and that was the way it was."

Having been the first horse since Harzand in 2016 to follow up victory in the Epsom blue riband, Auguste Rodin is a general 9-4 favourite to win the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on July 29.

While the prospect of a second clash with Epsom runner-up and subsequent King Edward VII Stakes winner King Of Steel and last year's Derby hero Desert Crown looks a mouthwatering prospect, Tabor feels the three-year-old has the speed to drop back in trip.

He added: "He could go down in trip if it presents itself, but at the moment, if you go forward, what is he going to run in? If you do go down in trip, what race would he run in?

"The Juddmonte International would obviously be on the agenda. The Breeders' Cup Classic is a shot to nothing - that's a tough one - but certainly the Juddmonte is high on the agenda.

"It's a difficult call, but how long is it between the King George and the Juddmonte? It is about three and a half weeks (25 days). It's enough time (for both races), I should think.

"Aidan knows what to do with the horses, but I would think that is a distinct possibility.

"He's fast enough for 10 furlongs and the Breeders' Cup is a possibility, for sure."