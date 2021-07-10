World-leading stallion Galileo has died at the age of 23, Coolmore have announced.

The sire of Frankel and so many other great champions, the son of Sadler’s Wells was a brilliant racehorse in his own right for trainer Aidan O’Brien.

His finest hour came at Epsom in the 2001 Derby, following up in the Irish Derby and the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Coolmore said in a statement on Saturday: “Regretfully our world-renowned Champion Sire Galileo was put to sleep earlier today on humane grounds owing to a chronic, non-responsive, debilitating injury to the left fore foot.”