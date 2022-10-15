With perfect 10 from 10 races, Brilliant Baaeed can sign off at top of his game on Champions Day at Ascot

Flat racing in Britain doesn’t get much better than today’s Champions Day card at Ascot, where we’ll see the curtain come down on the career of the immensely talented Baaeed in the Qipco Champion Stakes (4.0). We also have three other Group Ones.

Baaeed will take on eight rivals, and unless there’s a shock result, the only one that can get near him is Adayar, although I don’t think there’s much chance of that either.

With Baaeed and Adayar trained by William Haggas and Charlie Appleby, respectively, today’s card, particularly this race, worth £737,230 to the winner, will most likely decide which of those two becomes champion trainer.

With a perfect ten wins from ten races, Baaeed is one of the best horses to come along in years, and with the last six of those victories at Group One level, it’s no surprise to see him as short as 1/4 in the betting.

In normal circumstances, a rating of 127 for the 2021 Derby and King George winner Adayar would be quality enough to take this race, but he’s 8lbs behind Baaeed as it stands, and it’s hard to see him make up that difference today.

Although he bounced back to form last time at Doncaster, he had gone off the boil somewhat at the end of last season and is not near as consistent as his unbeaten rival.

Michael Stoute’s Bay Bridge has place claims here, but at the prices, this is a race to enjoy without a bet, and I’ll be hoping Baaeed signs off his career in good style.

For one at a decent price, I’m going to take a punt on Kinross, which is 6/1 at the time of writing to win the Group One Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes (2.0) for Ralph Beckett and Frankie Dettori. A winner of the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp last time out, the one possible negative is that he takes a step down in trip to six furlongs, which didn’t seem to suit him last year when ninth to today’s rival and likely favourite Creative Force. However, his form has improved quite a bit since and I thought he’d be shorter.

The Group One Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.20) looks like a penalty kick for Inspiral, with the Gosden-trained filly trading at even-money in the early markets yesterday.

A daughter of the mighty Frankel, she showed a fantastic turn of foot to win the Coronation Stakes here at the Royal meeting, and while it was a shock to see her subsequently beaten in the Falmouth priced 1/7, normal service was restored last time out in August when she beat Light Infantry to take the Group One Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

Another one that will be hard to beat is Trueshan, which is expected to go off at 15/8 or thereabouts for the opening Group Two Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup (1.25) under Hollie Doyle.

Alan King’s gelding came up short at odds of 2/9 in the Doncaster Cup, disappointing last time, but he’s been trained with this race in mind, having won the last two renewals.

Priced around 5/1, the Charlie Appleby and William Buick team get the nod with Eternal Pearl for the Group One Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2.40).

Another daughter of Frankel, the three-year-old is yet to race at this level, but she’s won her last four, which included a couple of Group Three contests, and it seems likely that she’s got room for improvement.

Finally, I’m quite keen on Blue For You, which is 13/2 at the time of writing for the Balmoral Handicap (4.40).

Formerly trained in Ireland by Dermot Weld, David O’Meara’s gelding has been fairly consistent this season, winning once off a rating of 96 and also runner-up three times from a total of seven races since May.

His seventh place from 17 runners when last seen in a handicap here two weeks ago off 102 is excused as he got boxed in, and he can make his presence felt if he gets a clear run off that same mark.