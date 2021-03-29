Winters on cloud nine as ‘Chatham’ bags Limerick prize

It was only 10 days since he ran at Cheltenham, but Chatham Street Lad (evens favourite) looked as fresh as ever when running away with the Grade Three Hugh McMahon Memorial Novice Chase at Limerick yesterday.

Mick Winters' nine-year-old showed no ill-effects from his fourth in the Marsh at the Festival as Darragh O'Keeffe's mount revelled in the step up to three miles to outclass his four rivals when cruising home by 11 lengths.

“He thrived on the conditions and had more time to fiddle his jumps and I never saw Darragh so happy. He travelled over to Cheltenham fiercely well, but the ground had dried that little extra fraction for him,” Cork trainer Winters said.

"I was half-thinking of pulling the plug and not running him. I did feel he came home out of Cheltenham very well in himself and he loved these conditions. I know you put your head on the plate a bit, but you can’t hide. The way he jumped, you wouldn’t mind running him in a National on heavy ground."

Willie Mullins landed a short-priced double at the Patrickswell track with Yukon Lil (1/6 favourite) coasting to success under Paul Townend in the Mares Hurdle while he has another exciting filly on his hands in the shape of Belle Metal (8/13 favourite).

Patrick Mullins sacrificed a few meals to make 11st 1lb but it was worthwhile as the four-year-old, sporting the Honeysuckle colours of Kenny Alexander, landed the Listed Kevin McManus Bookmaker Champion Bumper in great style.

"She stays very well and stamina is her forte,” her jockey said. "It is great to get black-type so I imagine we might look at Punchestown now. I did the weight but won't be doing it again for a while!"

Elsewhere, conditional rider Tom Kelly notched a 142/1 double when guiding Cosmic Rock (14/1) to success for Eoin McCarthy before bagging the second leg on the Enda Bolger-trained Midnight Maestro (17/2) in a handicap chase.

Online Editors