Willie Mullins works his magic as brave ‘Zarak’ plunders Galway Hurdle

Hercule Du Seuil, with Mark Walsh up, jumps the sixth on their way to winning the Guinness Open Gate Brewery Novice Steeplechase during day four of the Galway Races Summer Festival at Ballybrit Racecourse. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Jockey Paul Townend celebrates with the trophy after winning the Guinness Galway Hurdle Handicap on Zarak The Brave during day four of the Galway Races Summer Festival at Ballybrit Racecourse. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Another big race, another example of Willie Mullins doing things that others could only dream of as Zarak The Brave (9/2) dug deep to defy his inexperience and land the Guinness Galway Hurdle at the tender age of four.

He travelled best heading for home but when Jesse Evans (16/1) and My Mate Mozzie (15/2) edged past, the ‘kitchen sink’ was thrown at him by Paul Townend as he lived up to his name to score by a head from the former.

“That’s a class performance. He got a colic last winter after winning his first race. We had to put him by for most of the season but it’s all been worthwhile now,” Mullins beamed after his sixth Galway Hurdle triumph.

“It’s a huge prize, you have to take your chance and if a four-year-old is able to do that now and show that sort of speed, we’ve got to look at him now as a Champion Hurdle contender. He’s going along those lines anyway.”

Just one other four-year-old has won the €270,000 showpiece in the last 40 years so that sets Zarak The Brave apart while Townend’s legend as a jockey grows further as each meeting passes.

“I won it back in 2008 and I thought the game was easy back then! I found out since it’s a little bit harder,” he smiled.

“He has a bright future. On a lad like this with a bit of class, the good gallop suited me. If I got beat I’d be kicking myself for letting him slide on down into the dip but when you win you’re a hero and if you get beat, you’re zero!”

Mullins landed a treble with Hercule Du Seuil (8/11 favourite) – introduced at 20/1 for the 2024 Arkle – making it a three-in-a-row over fences in the Grade Three Novice Chase under Mark Walsh.

“He’s so quick through the air,” Walsh said. “He makes so many lengths when he is long over his fences. Fences are after making a man out of him now.”

The Closutton hat-trick was landed in the closing bumper as I Will Be Baie left the 25,924 in attendance going home happy when justifying favouritism at 4/7 under the trainer’s son Patrick.

Having been told at one stage that he wouldn’t walk again, being present for a Galway winner seemed miles away for Gerry Keane when he suffered a horror fall on the gallops two years ago.

That nearly left the Meath trainer with life-changing injuries after damaging his spine but he was back in the winner’s enclosure after course specialist Laughifuwant (7/1) scored in the Rockshore Handicap under his son Colin.

“They told me at one stage that I wouldn’t walk again because it was so badly swollen,” Keane said of his five-month spell in hospital.

“I’d say I’m 80 or 90 per cent now, I’m living a normal life but I just can’t do anything physical. This could be as good as it gets, I don’t know. They reckon I’ve made a miraculous recovery anyway.”

The Listed Corrib Fillies Stakes threw up a surprise as the 87-rated Miramis (12/1) came home best for Joseph O’Brien as Dylan Browne McMonagle’s decision to choose racing over the boxing ring bore more fruit at Ballybrit.

“There was always really going to be one goal at the end of it and, once I had to sacrifice one for the other, it was always going to be the racing. Boxing has definitely stood to me but on days like this it was an easy decision!” Browne McMonagle said.

The Big Doyen (11/2) has always promised much and he delivered on his potential to take the Guinness Novice Hurdle amid jubilant scenes for members of the Money For Jam Syndicate.

Kevin Sexton’s mount was always travelling best with a slick round of jumping helping him home by a length with trainer Peter Fahey insisting that whatever happens over hurdles is a bonus ahead of an exciting chasing career.

Mars Harper (11/2) ran a blinder to chase home Sharjah earlier in the week and he went one better to take the opening Guinness Beginners Chase for the team of Gordon Elliott and Sam Ewing.

“We fired him out in the field after Tuesday and he was bucking and squealing so we said we’d take our chance,” Elliott said after the seven-year-old scored at the tenth time of asking over fences.