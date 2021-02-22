Willie Mullins withdraws Saint Roi from Cheltenham Festival

Willie Mullins has taken Saint Roi out of the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham next month.

A winner of the County Hurdle at Cheltenham 11 months ago, Saint Roi was as low as 10/1 for the big event earlier in the jumps season. But two less than impressive performances at Leopardstown, at Christmas and at the Dublin Racing Festival, has led to Mullins withdrawing the horse from the big one of the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

"He’s had a couple of niggles through the season," said Mullins, "and maybe they contributed to him not running so well. We’ll give him a bit of time now and try to get Saint Roi right."

While it is a blow to Mullins, the horse’s owner, JP McManus, still has the reigning Champion Hurdler, Epatante, and double winner, Buveur d’Air, for the big race on March 16th.

Online Editors