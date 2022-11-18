Willie Mullins' triple threat for Morgiana at Punchestown

Trainer Willie Mullins will run Saldier, Sharjah and State Man at the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle in Punchestown on Sunday.

The Closutton maestro has saddled 11 previous winners of the Grade One contest, including 10 of the last 11, and was responsible for six of the eight contenders following Tuesday's confirmation stage.

Mullins suggested all six could take their chance, but has halved that squad after deciding against running Triumph Hurdle winner Vauban, Ballymore hero Sir Gerhard and talented mare Echoes In Rain.

Sharjah, who as usual will be ridden by the trainer's son Patrick, will be bidding for his third Morgiana success following victories in 2018 and 2021.

Saldier, the mount of Danny Mullins, is also a previous winner having struck gold in 2019.

But the stable's first string appears to be the Paul Townend-ridden State Man, who landed an almighty gamble in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham in March before successfully graduating to Grade One class in novice company at Punchestown the following month.

State Man is a best priced 10-1 to win the Champion Hurdle at this season's Cheltenham Festival.

The Mullins trio are part of a five-strong Morgiana field, with Noel Meade's Jesse Evans and the Gordon Elliott-trained Teahupoo completing the quintet.

Jesse Evans is at least race-fit following a summer campaign, but has a mountain to climb on ratings, while Teahupoo finished last behind Honeysuckle in both the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and the corresponding race at Punchestown in the spring.