Willie Mullins to run amok with Champ Kiely primed to conquer Brazil in Tipperary

Groom Ian Queally celebrates with Brazil after their victory in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle during this year's Cheltenham Festival. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Most eyes will be on tomorrow’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe as the cream of the Flat crop do battle in the French showpiece, but Tipperary will still have its supporters given the quality of jumps action on show.

The mixed card at the Tipp town track kicks off with Flat action – where Joseph O’Brien’s Statement can follow up her success earlier this week in the Concorde Stakes (2.25) – but the main courses are in the National Hunt sphere.

The Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel Novice Hurdle (3.0) sees the return of Cheltenham Festival winner Brazil, with Pádraig Roche’s Boodles hero tackling some tough opponents in the Grade Three contest.

The four-year-old was far from disgraced when third on his subsequent start in an Aintree Grade One, but Willie Mullins has been the man to follow with six victories in the past seven renewals, and he throws down a serious gauntlet with Champ Kiely.

The six-year-old blew away some smart rivals when scoring over hurdles at the Galway Festival – having been off the track 426 days following his only other career start when taking a Limerick bumper – and Danny Mullins’s mount may just edge it.

The Horse & Jockey Hotel Hurdle (3.35) sees the return of three-time Grade One winner Abacadabras, but that Grade Three is a tricky affair with a watching brief advised, while the O’Dwyer Steel Dundrum Novice Chase (4.45) is an intriguing event.

There is little to split Gordon Elliott’s Ash Tree Meadow, the Francis Casey-trained Max Flamingo and Mullins’s Authorized Art, but preference is for the latter after making it two wins from three chase starts in a decent Killarney contest last month.

The Closutton maestro also holds all of the aces at Gowran Park today, where the Grade Two PWC Champion Chase (4.02) looks primed to head back to his Carlow yard given the presence of Easy Game, Kemboy and Franco De Port.

Easy Game won the 2020 renewal and was as good as ever when stuffing Kemboy at Listowel two weeks ago and this is right down his street.