Willie Mullins to give Paul Townend every chance to prove fitness before Punchestown Festival

Willie Mullins is still in the dark about the availability of stable jockey Paul Townend ahead of next week's Punchestown Festival.

Townend suffered a foot injury on Easter Sunday, April 4, after a fall at Fairyhouse and the reigning Irish champion jumps jockey has not competed since with his participation at the season-ending Festival still up in the air.

Mullins admitted that the setback is "progressing very slowly" and the Cork rider is having a protective boot made to give himself a fighting chance of returning to the saddle for some high-profile mounts at the Kildare track.

“It is progressing but very slowly,” Mullins said of Townend’s recovery. “I didn’t speak to Paul for a few days but I just said, ‘Let’s not talk, you just do what you have to do and get your boots made'.

"He is going to have to have a protective boot made for the leg that is injured and I just said, ‘Get yourself ready and I’ll talk to you the morning we are doing declarations and we’ll see how he is'."

The 14-time champion jumps trainer is notorious for leaving decisions until the last minute and it looks like no verdict will be made on Townend's fitness until Sunday morning when declarations for Tuesday's opening day of the Punchestown Festival willbe confirmed.

Townend leads Rachael Blackmore by eight winners (95-87) in their duel for the jockeys' championship with the Tipperary rider in action at Kilbeggan tomorrow and Friday as she bids to close that gap and seal another slice of history by becoming the firstfemale champion jumps jockey.

