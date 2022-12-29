Willie Mullins’ State Man puts his name firmly into Champion Hurdle picture

Gaillard Du Mesnil ridden by jockey Paul Townend clears a fence before going on to win the Neville Hotels Novice Chase. Photo: PA/Reuters

It’s the same as it ever was with Willie Mullins finishing the four-day Leopardstown Festival with a whopping 13 winners as State Man (4/6 favourite) cemented his place as a Champion Hurdle contender.

Sharjah (6/1) sought a famous five-timer in the Grade One Matheson Hurdle but could only muster third, with Triumph Hurdle winner Vauban (11/4) making a pleasing seasonal reappearance behind State Man.

It was all about the winner, though, as he answered every question under Paul Townend, and the Cork rider confident that plenty more is to come after a smooth four-length success.

“Every day he seems to be stepping up on what he’s done the day before, who knows where the improvement will stop. He’s getting more professional and we haven’t gotten to the bottom of him yet,” Townend said.

Could he be the one to end the unbeaten run of the mighty Constitution Hill at Cheltenham in March?

“If I could tell you that I wouldn’t have to ride!” Townend quipped of the 4/1 hope. “But he’s going the right way and we can do nothing only worry about our own horse, and see what fate brings us after that.”

It was a particularly memorable 40 minutes for leading owner Joe Donnelly as the Mullins/Townend axis also provided him with another Grade One in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase as Gaillard Du Mesnil (5/6 favourite) prevailed in good style.

This contest was blighted by fatal injuries to Three Stripe Life, a Grade One winner for Gordon Elliott, and the Oliver McKiernan-trained Unexpected Depth as the tidy winner made it seventh-time lucky to finally score over fences.

“I finally managed to win a chase on him,” Townend said as the likeable grey saw his odds slashed for the Brown Advisory Chase (now 6/1) and the National Hunt Chase (6/4).

Cork trainer Jonathan Sweeney had his biggest day in racing with Churchstonewarrior (18/1) running a cracker in second – and picking up €20,000. But it was all about Mullins/Townend and Grade Three victory for Shewearsitwell (15/8) completed their treble.

The last flight was once again omitted in the opening three hurdle races due to low-lying sun but Mullins wasn’t complaining as he ponders a tilt at the Mares’ Hurdle (for which she is 8/1) following a memorable success for the Closutton Racing Club.

The Come Home Sober Syndicate were also smiling, and unlikely to live up to their name, after victory for Charles’ Byrnes Green Glory (7/4 favourite) – with son Philip in the saddle – in the novice handicap hurdle.

Barry Connell, who only lives around the corner from the Foxrock track, also unleashed a possible Cheltenham contender with Good Land (9/2) a dominant winner of the Pigsback.com Maiden Hurdle in the hands of emerging rider Michael O’Sullivan.

Connell reckoned that “he couldn’t have been any more impressive” – he entered the Ballymore picture at 20/1 – while also admitting that “there would have been a lynching party if he got beat” as front-running tactics were not in the original plan.

John McConnell continued a brilliant season with Seddon (7/2 favourite) landing the opening handicap chase by 13 lengths under Ben Harvey while there was a Mullins father/son victory in the finale, but not the usual Willie/Patrick combo.

Fascile Mode (16/1) caused a shock to lower some big reputations in the bumper with Tom Mullins getting in on the act, as his son Charlie gave the four-year-old a polished steer to score in good style on his debut.

The four-day attendance was 60,478, a 6pc increase from 2019 (57,035) – the last time Leopardstown was fully open to festive crowds.