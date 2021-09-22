Willie Mullins rules Monkfish out for jumps season while mighty Min is retired

Willie Mullins has been dealt with an early-season blow as star chaser Monkfish faces a long spell on the sidelines having picked up a tendon injury while the prolific Min has been retired after a stellar career.

Monkfish was sensational last season with a hat-trick of Grade One novice chase successes culminating in victory at the Cheltenham Festival when taking the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cotswolds.

The seven-year-old suffered his first defeat over fences when stablemate Colreevy had eight lengths to spare in the Champion Novice Chase at the Punchestown Festival in April, but he still remained joint-favourite for the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Mullins revealed to sportinglife.com that Rich and Susannah Ricci's charge will not see action this season, however. "Unfortunately he has an issue with a tendon and it requires the season off,” Mullins said.

The Closutton maestro also paid tribute to the mighty Min after the Cheltenham Festival winner was retired having provided his trainer with some sensational victories.

Read More

The 10-year-old landed seven Grade Ones – including three John Durkan Chases at Punchestown – with his 2020 Ryanair Chase a career highlight.

“He suffered an injury in this year’s Ryanair which we operated on. We were hoping to get him back for this season but unfortunately it hasn’t come right for racing," Mullins said.

"But he’s heading to a very good home to make an excellent riding horse for them. He gave Susannah and Rich and the team here some wonderful days over the years, including the win at Cheltenham, and was a tremendous horse."