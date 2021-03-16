Willie Mullins has the sizzling-hot favourite for the Supreme Novices Hurdle and we really Appreciate It

We kick off the week with a sizzling-hot favourite for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.20) – the appropriately named in these times, Appreciate It.

A beast of a horse, this is not the race he would have been expected to line up in at the start of the season, but with the injury to Ferny Hollow, Willie experimented with two miles. Two Grade One victories later and here we are. For me, this horse is an embryonic three-mile chaser.

I’ve no doubt he’s the best horse in the race, but War of Attrition, Kicking King and Best Mate all could only finish second in this race before going on to win the Gold Cup.

Nevertheless, we think Appreciate It can go one better.

Yes, he may not be the quickest horse in the race but the quickest horse isn’t always fastest from Point A to Point B. His good temperament means he is tactically versatile and he can make the running if necessary and dictate strong fractions in order to take the sting out of the “faster” horses.

Read More

I expect Appreciate It to win but there is not as much between himself and Blue Lord as the prices suggest.

Blue Lord has more gears but his temperament is a negative, as he is headstrong. He was too keen behind Bob O’Linger at Naas over 2m4f so next time out we dropped him in behind, in order to settle him. He ran on to finish third behind Appreciate It, but coming from behind in a slowly run affair was a Herculean task. I think a strongly run two miles, with a smaller field, will suit him well and he represents great value.

Franco De Port is another who is over-priced for the Arkle Challenge Trophy (1.55). Harry Skelton and Allmankind will set off like the hounds of hell are behind them, Nico De Bonville won’t want to give him too much rope and Captain Guinness will keep them company, so the strong pace should be similar to what Franco encountered at Christmas when he won.

Expect him to pick up the pieces in Shiskin’s wake.

Later on, Concertista and Roksana are rated the same at 153 for the David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle (3.40) but Concertista is all potential, having earned her mark essentially only against novice mares, a very small pool of horses. Roksana has put it up to Thyme Hill and Paisley Park, which is an entirely different level of form. I think our mare can follow up her victory from last year, but I’m not sure the prices reflect the challenge she has. A pair of queens is always a good hand to be dealt, and Henry de Bromhead has played his well. Ten from ten are Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore, and they can get all the ones up here to win the Champion Hurdle (3.05).

The mare we saw in Leopardstown was unlike the racehorse that we’d observed before. She has always had a gorgeous instinct to win, but this was different. Professional, slick, quick, relentless.

This race is fascinating tactically. Not So Sleepy and Aspire Tower are sure to go a strong gallop, Goshen will most likely push the tempo early – and I expect Blackmore to survey the situation handy and wide.

Where does she decide to play her cards on the strong-staying Honeysuckle? On the run down to the second last? Before the home bend? Or does she wait until they’re straight after the home bend? Which Goshen turns up will dictate that.

Play too early and she could tire up the hill. Play too late and the speed horses could catch her on the hop. Epatante will follow her through, with Aidan Coleman likely to delay his challenge until the last.

Doubtless he will be shadowed by the pink silhouette of Sharjah.

Nice ground, a strong gallop and a smaller field than last year should all suit him – and I can see him shooting home late and fast as the crusade for dominance ahead of him begins to falter and founder. He is exceptional each-way value once again.

With relentless gallopers being chased down by sniper speedsters, it will be a captivating contest.

Patrick’s Picks

1.20 Blue Lord (e/w)

1.55 Franco De Port (e/w)

3.05 Sharjah (e/w)