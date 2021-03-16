| 9.3°C Dublin

Willie Mullins has the sizzling-hot favourite for the Supreme Novices Hurdle and we really Appreciate It

Patrick Mullins

Appreciate It and Paul Townend after winning the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) at Leopardstown. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post Expand

We kick off the week with a sizzling-hot favourite for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.20) – the appropriately named in these times, Appreciate It.

A beast of a horse, this is not the race he would have been expected to line up in at the start of the season, but with the injury to Ferny Hollow, Willie experimented with two miles. Two Grade One victories later and here we are. For me, this horse is an embryonic three-mile chaser.

I’ve no doubt he’s the best horse in the race, but War of Attrition, Kicking King and Best Mate all could only finish second in this race before going on to win the Gold Cup.

