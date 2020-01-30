Willie Mullins faces Min and Chacun Pour Soi off on mouth-watering opening day of Dublin Racing Festival

FEW envisaged such a scenario but the big names have stood their ground for the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival with some mouth-watering battles in store, no more so than the Grade One Ladbrokes Dublin Chase.

Back-to-back winner Min – which will be partnered by Robbie Power – puts his crown on the line against three star-studded stablemates on Saturday, most notably the exciting Chacun Pour Soi with Paul Townend up.

Arkle winner Duc Des Genievres (Mark Walsh) and the unexposed Cilaos Emery (Danny Mullins) are also in the mix for the Closutton maestro but he faces stiff opposition from Henry de Bromhead and A Plus Tard.

The Cheltenham Festival winner got the better of Chacun Pour Soi over Christmas and Rachael Blackmore will be out to exert her dominance once again in what should be an intriguing affair.

Punters will also get what they want to see in the feature contest of the day – the Grade One PCI Irish Champion Hurdle – where De Bromhead's Honeysuckle puts her unbeaten record on the line.

The six-year-old mare has oozed class over hurdles with a dominant display in the Hatton's Grace last time out but she faces a tough test in the shape of Mullins' Sharjah with Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Klassical Dream also in the mix.

Mullins is also mob-handed in the Grade One ERSG Arkle Novice Chase where he sends four – Cash Back, Bapaume, Melon and Royal Rendezvous – in pursuit of the market leaders Notebook and Fakir D'oudairies.

The De Bromhead-trained Notebook got the better of their previous clash at Christmas but Joseph O'Brien will be confident that Fakir D'oudairies can turn around the form in another stellar contest.

The first race of the festival is one of the eight Grade Ones over the blockbuster two days – the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle – where the Paul Nolan-trained Latest Exhibition currently holds favouritism.

The seven-year-old got the better of the well-touted Andy Dufresne last time out but faces strong opposition from the likes of Gordon Elliott's Fury Road, Mullins' Elixir D'ainay and Martin Brassil's Longhouse Poet.

Online Editors