Willie Mullins: Anyone with knowledge of drug use in horse racing should come forward

Willie Mullins has called on anyone with knowledge of the abuse of drugs in horse racing to come forward. The Irish champion jumps trainer was speaking yesterday in advance of the Cheltenham Festival next month.

“I’m not annoyed about this publicity for the sport,” he said, “I just wish anyone who has any knowledge of this issue would come forward and tell all of us.”

Mullins was reacting to reports in the Sunday Independent concerning drug abuse in horse racing. Several of Mullins’ peers have voiced their annoyance with the issue, but Mullins took a more proactive approach, as he showed off 30 of his possible 60-strong team for the Festival.

As ever, he will wait as long as possible before showing his hand in regard to targets for his top horses. “I’ll talk to Patrick (Mullins), Ruby (Walsh), to David Casey and to Paul Townend, who will be riding our top horses. Between us we will try and find the best race for each horse and their best chance to win.”

He has Dysart Dynamo, Sir Gerhard and Kilcruit all in the first race of Cheltenham, the Supreme Novices Hurdle. A contest that is shaping up to be one of the showpieces of the four days, with Nicky Henderson fielding two potential superstars against them, Constitution Hill and Jonbon, for Britain. “Kilcruit will go there, with one of the other two, with the other one going for the Ballymore Novices Hurdle on the Wednesday.”

Read More

Mullins’ star novice chaser, Galopin des Champs, will be in the three-mile chase on the Wednesday, or the two and half-miler on the Thursday. “We’re leaning towards the latter,” the trainer added. “But that is not yet set in stone.”

If Galopin des Champs does go to the Thursday race, it would set up a cracking contest against Bob Olinger and one of the best English horses of the week, L’Homme Presse.

Mullins still thinks his success is all a dream. “When I got my first winner at the Festival, Tourist Attraction, I thought, ‘that’s it, I’ve done it, even if I never get another one.’” That was the first of 68 Cheltenham victories for Mullins. Last year he had more winners there (six) than all of Britain (five).

“Did I ever believe any of this would happen? No. When my father was training, any handler was doing well to have two Grade One-quality horses in their stable at any one time. That went for him and for everyone else. Now I’ve two or three for the one race at Cheltenham.”

Talking to his assistants about his horses’ Cheltenham choices is something relatively new for Mullins, who admits he used to do it all himself. “It used to be a bit hectic when it was coming up to the time for declaring horses. Now we all throw our bit into the conversation about our plans and I’ll listen to the best argument.”

Ireland’s top trainer is known as a bit of party man when he has a big winner, but admitted that he is looking forward to “a real Cheltenham” this year.

“Two years ago, Covid was just on our horizon at this time of year, so we all ate on our own in the evening and were very careful and last year there were no crowds at all.”

This year there will be spectators and Mullins believes more of them will be from Ireland than ever before.

“Everyone I’m talking to seems to be going over, it looks like there’s going to be a huge Irish crowd travelling.”

A point confirmed by the Managing Director of Cheltenham Racecourse Ian Renton, “we’re sold out on Gold Cup, except for some hospitality, and we’re selling out fast for the Thursday, which is St Patrick’s Day this year. So maybe there are more Irish people coming over than every before and they will certainly be welcome.”