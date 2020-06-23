Williams hails Treadwell after Aintree hero's sudden passing

Liam Treadwell, the jockey who won the 2009 Grand National on the 100/1 shot Mon Mome, has died. He was 34 years old.

A statement by West Mercia Police yesterday said: "Earlier this morning, police were called out to an address in Billingsley near Bridgnorth following the death of a man in his thirties. The death is currently being treated as unexplained. However, at this stage there is believed to be no third-party involvement."

In an interview on the 10th anniversary of his greatest victory, Treadwell recalled a sea of blank faces as he pulled up after crossing the line on one of the five winning horses in the history of the race, including Foinavon, to have started at such long odds.

"I think everyone was as shocked at the victory as I was," he said later. "It was a bit surreal. I started debriefing Venetia (Williams, trainer) like I'd just won a little race at Plumpton and she said: 'You've just won the Grand National, you don't have to tell me how it unfolded'."

His 10 minutes of fame was extended when Clare Balding, who was hosting Aintree for the BBC, referenced his teeth, saying he "could afford to go and get them done now" if he liked.

She had assumed they were the result of falls but it was a condition known as microdontia. The one person who was unbothered by her comments was the jockey, but, as a result, a dentist offered him a free set of new teeth. In the same interview, he said: "It must be one of the kindest things she's ever said - they're still gleaming."

However, a fall at Bangor in February 2016, in which he was knocked out for four minutes, left him with headaches, impaired short-term memory and his concentration "all over the shop". It proved life-changing.

After that he was plagued by mental health issues, and finding the pressure of racing too much, he quit in February 2018. A year later he was back in the saddle and happier than he had been for a long time. Things really began to pick up last season when he joined trainer Alastair Ralph as jockey/assistant. The trainer was going places and Treadwell was not only back in the winners but Ralph gave him his point-to-pointers to train. He was very open about his mental health issues and contributed to the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) 'Jockey Matters' films on the subject.

Williams, Mon Mome's trainer, described Treadwell as one of the family. "He was a lovely guy and rode umpteen winners for us," she said. "It was Liam's first ride in the National and the plan was to take the brave man's route down the inside and he did it to the letter."

In February, Treadwell was a pall-bearer at the funeral of his former weighing room colleague James Banks, who had died by suicide. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

