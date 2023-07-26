‘When you hear the cheer at the start of the first race, it makes all the effort worthwhile’ – Galway Races CEO Michael Moloney

Galway Races CEO Michael Moloney and his team of some 2,000 raceday staff are eyeing the biggest and best festival of its more than 150-year history

Racegoers take a selfie prior to racing on day one of the Galway Races Summer Festival at Ballybrit Racecourse last year. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Theo Jones reads a race card with mum Nicola and grandfather Jack before the Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle during day two last year. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The Galway Races CEO and his team of 10 full-time staff spend the preceding weeks managing the arrival of contractors and vendors to the Ballybrit site – a logistical challenge on par with a military build-up, with great convoys of vehicles carrying tonnes of equipment, food, and beverages, as well as the nearly 2,000 staff required to satisfy the demands of the 130,000-strong crowd expected to attend the seven-day festival.

After such an extensive effort, the passage of each racegoer through the racecourse turnstiles inspires a fractional turn of Mr Moloney’s metaphysical wheel. When the first race begins, he admits, that the stress of his role of chief executive is replaced by a fan’s excitement.

“The numbers onsite progressively increase as we approach race week, from 40 people setting up marquees and catering facilities four weeks before, to more than 200 in the final days. During race week, we have 1,800 staff employed across the entire site, with 800 working in catering alone,” Mr Moloney explains.

“It’s a huge undertaking but we are very proud of the festival we put on every year. When you see people trickling in on Monday, and you hear the cheer at the start of the first race, it releases the cap on the anticipation and makes all the effort worthwhile.”

With more than 50 live musical acts performing throughout race week, and a prize pot of €13,000 available for Ladies Day, festival organisers are confident that they have put together a schedule of events to entertain even the most casual racegoer. However, Mr Moloney is adamant that his team’s bid to widen the festival’s appeal has not distracted from their primary goal of providing top-quality racing for festival punters.

“The total prize money for this year’s Galway Festival is €2.1million. There’s a minimum prize fund of €100,000 for feature races and a minimum value for any race of €17,000. The Galway Plate and Hurdle winners will receive €270,000 each,” says the Ballybrit chief.

He continues: “We’re delighted to be welcoming back the winners from last year – Hewick in the Galway Plate, and Tudor City in the Galway Hurdle.

“Hewick is an inspirational racing story. Bought for just €850, he was a 16-1 winner here last year, claiming the €270,000 prize for trainer John Hanlon. One of my fondest festival memories is the joyous scenes around the parade ring following that win. It goes to show what can be achieved by the sport’s little guys when you have the right animal.

“And in our other big race, Tudor City is bidding for his third Galway Hurdle but is up against it in terms of age. Ballybrit is a tough track to get around and requires a lot of stamina so it will be interesting to see whether he has enough in the tank to make it three wins that week.”

Mr Moloney is conscious of his team’s role as custodians of the more than 150-year-old event. The responsibility, he explains, is made even more significant by the evolution of the spectacle into a rallying point for the returning Galway diaspora.

“The Galway Festival has been around since 1869, so we’ve been part of Galway life long enough to know that everything hinges on race week. People from around Galway that live away tend to come home for it, making it an occasion that reunites friends and family,” says the chief executive.

Action at Ballybrit

“The special thing about the Galway Festival is the range of ages that attend. We see everyone, from babies to teenagers to adults and people in their senior years. We joke that, when you come to the Galway Festival, you’re just as likely to meet your son, daughter, father, or grandfather. It’s the key date in the calendar and it connects family.”

Facilities at the course have undergone significant improvements since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the interruption enforced by the public health emergency giving Ballybrit management the time required to update the infrastructure. Mr Moloney admits that while 2022 represented a return to normal for Galway Races punters, trainers, owners, and management, his mission now is to continue producing new innovations to boost the customer experience.

“We had wanted to make changes to the racecourse – like the car park entrance, and the food and beverage facilities – but we were side-tracked by Covid. We pressed ahead anyway. I think many people probably thought we were mad in the run-up to last year’s festival, but it was a huge success. Now we want to build on that by offering even more this year,” he says, pointing to the introduction of ‘Clarke’s Cam’ (a fun audience camera operated by Alan Clarke), the Mad Hatters Family Fun Day on the Sunday, and Parade Ring Lounge hospitality packages.

“We see ourselves as a fun and family-friendly festival, so we’re always looking to innovate to provide a better experience for everyone,” he adds.