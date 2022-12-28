‘When we saw the rainbow we knew he was with us’ – Henry de Bromhead's touching tribute after race dedicated to son Jack

Trainer Henry de Bromhead paid a touching tribute to his late son Jack after the race named in his honour at Leopardstown today.

Joseph O’Brien’s Home By The Lee claimed the Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle and speaking to ITV after the race, Henry de Bromhead spoke movingly about the support his family have received since Jack (13) tragically died in a racing accident last September.

“The support we have is incredible, friends, family, everyone working with us. Just everyone in the whole industry, everyone.

“We're extremely lucky and very lucky to have these two [his daughters], and their mum, and we've had a fantastic day and we obviously miss Jacksy, but when we saw the rainbow we knew he was with us.”

You can watch the emotional interview with De Bromhead and his family below.