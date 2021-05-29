| 10.4°C Dublin

‘When things go wrong, lots of people want to help you fall’

Flame very much burning inside’ Kerry rider Oisín Murphy as new-found perspective following ban puts him in better place with hat-trick of British champion Flat jockeys’ titles in his sights

Oisín Murphy insists he hasn't lost his hunger for success but he has changed his attitude after the struggles of his recent ban Expand

Michael Verney

When life has always been a roller-coaster ride, any change of pace is a serious shock to the system, and coping with his three-month ban from the saddle provided Oisín Murphy with a challenge like never before.

Aside from a broken collarbone which somehow only kept him sidelined for 23 days, Murphy had never known anything other than full throttle until feeling the consequences of failing a drugs test last July at Chantilly racecourse when traces of cocaine were found in his system.

The Kerry native, who has always denied taking drugs and cited environmental contamination from a sexual encounter as his defence, managed to keep the train on track to secure his second British champion Flat jockeys’ title despite his case being played out in public, but the worst was around the corner.

