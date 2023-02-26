When the silence is deafening

The meeting (Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine) lasts over three hours. I’m the only person in the room who can’t ask a question and watch from the gallery with a growing sense of frustration.

Paul Daly is good; Matt Carthy is brilliant, but there will be no report of their probing on Newstalk, or RTÉ, and it’s hard to escape the sense that nothing has been achieved.

I step outside and wait for [Lynn] Hillyer. She had a cut at me a year ago and has been avoiding me ever since. “That was easy,” I observe. “When are you going to answer some real questions?”

Her eyes narrow. She doesn’t reply.

I go again. “You had plenty to say about the Sunday Independent when you were here last summer. You promised me an interview.”

“A lot has happened since last summer,” she says.

Sunday Independent, June 5, 2022

On a warm late-summer morning in August 2016, Lynn Hillyer drove from Newmarket to Stansted airport to meet an Irish reporter from the Racing Post. It was an exciting time for the 42-year-old. She had bought a house in Co Wicklow and was “almost giddy thinking about” her new role as Irish racing’s chief veterinary officer and first ever head of anti-doping.

“Trust is crucial,” she told David Jennings. “Effective regulation depends on trust. The rules have to be understood and make sense. They have to be fact-based and well supported. Then you have to communicate them really clearly. Then you have to see things through. That has to happen in a way which brings people along with you.

“It has to happen in a way that is absolutely fair. It doesn’t matter whether you have a couple of point-to-pointers or you have the biggest yard in Ireland, the same rules have to apply. The same approach has to apply. There are foundations there that have to be built on and I intend to bring things forward.”

Accessibility would be a cornerstone.

“My mobile number and email will be available to anybody who wants it,” she said. “I’ll be on call all the time. I had a good relationship with the trainers in Britain and that is something I want to maintain. Essentially, we all want the same thing and that is to ensure racing is fair and safe and that the horses are looked after.”

Dr Hillyer kept talking: An interview with The Irish Field in December 2016; an interview with The Sunday Times in September 2018; an interview with Luck on Sunday in February 2021; an interview with the Irish Examiner in April 2021. Then, two months later, Jim Bolger gave an interview to the Sunday Independent.

“There will be a Lance Armstrong in Irish racing,” he said. And Hillyer stopped taking our calls.

The root of Bolger’s unease was a story he’d been told about a conversation one night between two friends: Stephen Mahon ran a small string of horses from a yard in Co Galway; John Doe had also trained, but had turned in his licence for a job in a big yard.

“I had known this guy for years,” Mahon says. “He had taken out a licence but the horses he had were shite, and I kept telling him: ‘They’re f**king useless.’ He called me one night and now I’m struggling. ‘It’s not the horses,’ he said, ‘it’s what you’re running against.’

“I said, ‘What do you mean?’ He said, ‘You want to see what the horses are getting [here]. They come in the back gate as pigeons and they go out to the races as ostriches.’”

Everybody talks in racing. John Doe talked to Mahon about everything he had seen; Mahon talked to Bolger about everything he’d been told; and Bolger talked to Mahon about the best way to proceed — he should talk to Lynn Hillyer:

IHRB's chief veterinary officer Lynn Hillyer

IHRB's chief veterinary officer Lynn Hillyer



“She wanted to know it all,” Mahon says. “She felt like my best friend.”

In July 2020, Mahon provided Hillyer with the name of the trainer, the products being abused and the methods he was using to avoid detection: “Somebody working with you is warning [the trainer] when you’re coming,” he told her. “They’re a step ahead of you.”

Mahon was convinced the IHRB’s chief veterinary officer and head of anti-doping was a force for good and in February of 2021, after her interview with Luck on Sunday, they exchanged the following texts:

Mahon: “Well done. Well spoken. You have them on the run now. There is a lot of horses running bad. They are afraid to give them anything.”

Hillyer: “Good morning — well — just have to keep going!”

Mahon: “You’re doing a great job. Thank God the field is starting to level out.”

Hillyer: “The next bit of testing will take it on a level again. Thanks for your help to date.”

Mahon: “That’s good. Keep up the good work.”

Then, seven weeks later, she sent two inspectors into his yard and closed him down: “The IHRB is not satisfied that you are acting in a responsible manner with regard to the welfare of horses under your care and control as required under the Rules of Racing ... On that basis the directors of the IHRB have decided to exercise their powers under rule 20 (ii) to suspend your licence with immediate effect.”

Hillyer was just doing her job, obviously. Mahon was clearly a valued source but rules were rules and had to be applied. Fairly. Evenly. “Whenever there’s any issue of a welfare case ... any doubt about a yard and welfare, we would act,” she said.

So how does she explain Homer Scott?

On June 30 last year, on the back of three visits from the Department of Agriculture and a day before an Animal Health and Welfare Notice was due to expire, Hillyer drove to Castledermot to inspect the Cheltenham-winning trainer’s yard.

There were photos of a distressed mare hanging from a roof of a shed. She was shown a video of another mare rotting on Scott’s land, and discovered a young horse with cracks up its feet that was chronically lame. There were more than 30 brood mares in the fields but none had been scanned. And what did she do? How did she act?

Why was the first anyone knew about this a report in the Sunday Independent two weeks ago?

When is she going to answer some questions?