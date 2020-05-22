| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

When Cash was king but 138 winners were overshadowed by one error

Asmussen spent just one year in Ireland as the number one jockey for Ballydoyle but it seems that he was the only one who enjoyed his time here - the talkative Texan rode over 3,000 winners in a glittering global career but still fondly recalls his days in Ireland, even if the punters and the press railed against him

Twelve years after he left Ireland, Cash Asmussen returned to plunder aboard the great Montjeu to land the 1999 Irish Derby at The Curragh. Photo: Damien Eagers/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Twelve years after he left Ireland, Cash Asmussen returned to plunder aboard the great Montjeu to land the 1999 Irish Derby at The Curragh. Photo: Damien Eagers/Sportsfile

Twelve years after he left Ireland, Cash Asmussen returned to plunder aboard the great Montjeu to land the 1999 Irish Derby at The Curragh. Photo: Damien Eagers/Sportsfile

Twelve years after he left Ireland, Cash Asmussen returned to plunder aboard the great Montjeu to land the 1999 Irish Derby at The Curragh. Photo: Damien Eagers/Sportsfile

David Kelly Twitter Email

Cash Asmussen guffaws into the cooling Texas evening with such relish one almost expects a nearby coterie of hyenas to respond in kind.

"Kathy Barry!" Cash Asmussen hollers. "If I'm going to be remembered for something, I'd rather hope not to have her name alongside mine on the tombstone buddy!"

A story resides behind the reverberating laugher. A serious tale, too. "I need to clarify some things," he adds. But hey, the story is more fun so we'll start there.