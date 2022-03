Kilkenny manager Brian Cody and Dublin manager Mattie Kenny after last season's Leinster SHC final at Croke Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

It's a bumper weekend of televised sport and we have all the info you'll need below.

Where and when is everything on?

United Rugby Championship

Edinburgh v Connacht - Friday 7.35pm kick-off.

Read More

Ulster v Cardiff - Friday 7.35pm kick-off.

Read More

Benetton v Leinster - Saturday 12.55pm kick-off.

Read More

Munster v Dragons - Saturday - 5.15pm kick-off.

Read More

Allianz Hurling League

Dublin v Kilkenny - Saturday 5.00pm throw-in.

Read More

Cork v Galway - Saturday 7.00pm throw-in.

Read More

Waterford v Tipperary - Sunday 1.45pm throw-in.

Read More

Laois v Antrim - Sunday 3.45pm throw-in.

Read More

Premier League

Manchester City v Manchester United - Sunday 4.30pm kick-off.

Read More

And if you're looking for an early heads up on this year's Cheltenham Festival then we've details for you here.

Read More