Jockey Ricky Doyle celebrates with the trophy in an empty winners enclosure after riding Freewheelin Dylan to win the BoyleSports Irish Grand National Steeplechase during day three of the 2021 Fairyhouse Easter Festival. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

It’s nearly time for the 2022 Easter Festival at Fairyhouse which goes under starters orders on April 16. Here’s all you need to know about one of the showpiece events of the Irish National Hunt season.

Where and when is it on?

This year’s Festival takes place at Fairyhouse Racecourse from Saturday April 14 to Monday April 16 with the 150th running of the Irish Grand National on Monday the highlight.

Where can I watch and follow the races?

RTE 2 are showing the second and third day's racing with coverage starting at 2.30pm on both Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available at Fairyhouse.ie for all three days.

What’s the race schedule?

Easter Saturday, April 16 (Opening Day)

1.55 Fairyhouse Easter Festival Maiden Hurdle of €12000.00 2m. 4f.

2.30 Frank & Teresa O'Reilly Memorial Hunters Steeplechase of €17500.00 3m. 150yds.

3.05 BoyleSports Mares Handicap Steeplechase of €15000.00 2m. 5f.

3.40 Meath Ladies National Handicap Steeplechase of €20000.00 3m. 150yds.

4.15 I.N.H. Stallion Owners EBF Novice Handicap Hurdle Series Final (Grade B) of €50000.00 3m.

4.50 RYBO Handicap Hurdle (Grade A) of €100000.00 2m.

5.25 Jetaway.ie Irish EBF Mares Flat Race of €15000.00 2m. 4f.

Easter Sunday, April 17 (Gold Cup & Family Day)

2.00 Ryan's Cleaning, Waste & Recycling Maiden Hurdle of €15000.00 2m.

2.35 Cawley Furniture Novice Handicap Hurdle of €20000.00 2m. 4f.

3.10 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final (Grade 1) of €100000.00 2m. 4f.

3.45 Paddy Kehoe Suspended Ceilings Rated Novice Steeplechase of €20000.00 2m. 5f. 50yds.

4.20 BoyleSports Novice Handicap Steeplechase (Grade B) of €50000.00 2m. 150yds.

4.55 Fairyhouse Gold Cup Novice Steeplechase (Grade 1) of €100000.00 2m. 4f.

5.30 Tattersalls Ireland George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper of €100000.00 2m.

Easter Monday, April 18 (Irish Grand National Day)

2.05 Farmhouse Foods Novice Handicap Hurdle of €20000.00 2m.

2.40 Donohue Marquees Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2) of €40000.00 2m.

3.15 Fairyhouse Steel Handicap Hurdle of €25000.00 2m. 6f.

3.50 Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle (Grade 2) of €60000.00 2m. 4f.

4.20 Devenish Steeplechase (Grade 2) of €100000.00 2m. 4f.

5.00 BoyleSports Irish Grand National Steeplechase (Extended Handicap Steeplechase) (Grade A) of €500000.00 3m. 5f. 50yds.

5.40 Fairyhouse Easter Festival Handicap Steeplechase of €25000.00 3m. 150yds.

6.10 Leinster Reinforcements & Brazil Piling (Pro/Am) Flat Race of €20000.00 2m.

Who are the favourites for the Irish Grand National?

Ante-post favourites Gaillard Du Mesnil, Farclas and Max Flamingo top 51 horses in contention for the 150th running of the race on Monday.

Minella Times, the 2021 Aintree hero, was brought down at the ninth in last week's Aintree Grand National and he shares top weight with Franco De Port.

Read More

What else is happening at the Festival?

Complimenting the racing action on Easter Monday, the Dunboyne Castle Hotel & Spa Most Stylish Lady takes centre stage with 2011 Irish Grand National winning jockey and Dancing with the Stars front-runner Nina Carberry joining style sponsor Gráinne Ross, Managing Director of Dunboyne Castle Hotel & Spa, to choose the most stylish lady on the day.

To celebrate the 150th running of the Irish Grand National, the theme of this year’s most stylish lady is “vintage sparkle”.

The day will be brought to a close with live music from Pilgrim Street in the Festival Marquee.