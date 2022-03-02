A general view of the parade ring at the Cheltenham Festival

It’s nearly time for the Irish invasion with Cheltenham 2022 going under starters orders on March 15. Here’s all you need to know about the showpiece event of the National Hunt season.

Where and when is it on?

This year’s Festival takes place at Cheltenham Racecourse from Tuesday March 15 to Friday March 18.

Where can I watch and follow the races?

ITV1 will be covering the majority of the races with a daily show throughout the week while Racing TV will show every race. And we’ll be liveblogging on Independent.ie for the duration of each day throughout the Festival.

Where can I get tickets?

The Grandstand is sold out for all four days but if you fancy booking a late trip The Jockey Club still have a range of tickets on sale on their website.

What’s the race schedule?

Every day has a headline event with Tuesday’s showpiece the Champion Hurdle, the Queen Mother Champion Chase on Wednesday, the Ryanair Chase and Stayers' Hurdle on St Patrick’s Day and the Gold Cup on Friday amongst the 14 Grade 1 races.

But in reality, every race at the Festival is a big one and there’s a full list below.

Tuesday, March 15 (Champion Day)

1.30pm, Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 87y

2.10pm, The Sporting Life Arkle Novices' Chase (Grade 1), 1m 7f 199y

2.50pm, Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3), 3m 1f

3.30pm, Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 87y

4.10pm, Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 3f 200y

4.50pm, The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race (Grade 3)

5.30pm, National Hunt Chase (Amateur Riders' Novices' Chase) (Grade 2), 3m 7f 147y

Wednesday, March 16 (Ladies Day)

1.30pm, Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 5f

2.10pm, Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (Grade 1), 3m 80y

2.50pm, Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3), 2m 5f

3.30pm, Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1), 1m 7f 99y

4.10pm, Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase, 3m 6f 37y

4.50pm, The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup (Grade 3), 2m 44y

5.30pm, Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1), 2m 87y

Thursday, March 17 (St Patrick's Thursday)

1.30pm, Turners Novices' Chase (Grade 1), 2m 3f 166y

2.10pm, Pertemps Network Final (Handicap Hurdle) (Grade 3), 2m 7f 213y

2.50pm, Ryanair Chase (Grade 1), 2m 4f 127y

3.30pm, Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 7f 213y

4.10pm, Paddy Power Plate (Handicap Chase) (Grade 3), 2m 4f 166y

4.50pm, Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m 179y

5.30pm, Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase, 3m 2f

Friday, March 18 (Gold Cup Day)

1.30pm, JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 179y

2.10pm, McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3), 2m 179y

2.50pm, Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 7f 213y

3.30pm, Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1), 3m 2f 70y

4.10pm, St James's Place Hunters' Chase, 3m 2f 70y

4.50pm, Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (Grade 3), 2m 4f 127y

5.30pm, Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (0-145), 2m 4f 56y

What are the odds?

Odds are subject to change in the run up to the festival but at two weeks out, there’s a selection below from the featured races.

Unibet Champion Hurdle

Honeysuckle 1/2

Appreciate It 6/1

Epatante 9/1

Zanahiyr 16/1

Quilixios 20/1

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

Shishkin 4/5

Energumene 10/3

Chacun Pour Soi 13/2

Nube Negra 11/1

Allaho 16/1

Ryanair Chase

Allaho 5/4

Energumene 8/1

Saint Calvados 10/1

Shan Blue 12/1

First Flow 14/1

Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle

Flooring Porter 7/2

Thyme Hill 5/1

Champ 6/1

Klassical Dream 13/2

Paisley Park 7/1

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

A Plus Tard 7/2

Galvin 9/2

Minella Indo 11/2

Al Boum Photo 10/1

Protektorat 10/1