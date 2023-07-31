‘We’ve been very lucky . . . hopefully it will continue’ – O’Sullivans dreaming of a rare Galway four-in-a-row

The past few years have seen Ado McGuinness emerge as a trainer to follow in major Flat handicaps, not least at the Galway Races summer festival.

The Skylark House conditioner won the Tuesday feature, the Colm Quinn BMW Mile, three years in a row from 2019-2021 courtesy of dual victor Saltonstall and Sirjack Thomas.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Ahonoora Handicap has been won the last three years by Current Option, which will be a warm favourite to maintain dominance on Sunday.

The late Bart O’Sullivan was a part-owner of Saltonstall and Current Option but his role in the McGuinness success story stretched far beyond that, having first asked the former producer of showjumpers to buy him a cheap horse that might win a race.

He sponsored the yard via his St Helens-based construction firm, B T O’Sullivan Construction and they ended up in places like Ascot on Champions Day, while Current Option is a Group Three winner that has run at Paris Longchamp on Arc day.

​O’Sullivan also introduced fellow Manchester-based expats the Dooley brothers to the Lusk trainer, and Dooley Bloodstock’s colours are as recognisable as any through the Flat season now.

McGuinness is now a multiple Group One winner but still describes Saltonstall’s first Mile triumph as one of the highlights of his career. By then, Bart was very ill and a couple of months later, he finally lost his battle. But that night, he was a part of the celebrations.

His son James continues the association and will be in Galway from Thursday to Sunday this week along with wife Suzanne and daughters Niamh and Aoife.

“We normally come the first part of the week but this year, we’re going for Sunday, really.”

That is reflective of their best chance of a winner of course. While yard favourite Saltonstall will, at nine years of age, be saddled in a bid to secure a third triumph in the Mile, Current Option will take all the beating in the Ahonoora.

The memory of 2019 remains fresh.

“It was very unexpected that first year,” says O’Sullivan Jnr. “We’d only just got Saltonstall the year before and he wasn’t really pulling up any trees so it was kind of a surprise but it was nice for my dad to be there and lead him back into the parade ring with Colin Keane riding him. It’s a very fond memory.

“Three months later, he died. He was very ill at the time but you wouldn’t have thought it. That was the biggest win he’d seen and from then on, we’ve been very fortunate that a couple of others we’ve been involved in have done well as well.”

Bart’s mother Elizabeth was from Inis Oírr, which is why Galway meant so much – and still does. He was from Killarney but when Bart Snr moved to Croft – a village in England’s East Midlands – after the death of his wife, Bart Jnr was sent to school at De La Salle in Waterford. Dermot Cantillon, well-known breeder and long-time chairman of the progressive Naas Racecourse, sat next to him in Spanish class.

School wasn’t for him though, and he ran away to England and eventually prospered in the construction trade.

“We’re very fond of Galway,” says James. “We always were. It was always somewhere that we’d go, even before we had winners at the races. Galway and Laytown were the two places my dad wanted to have a winner so we are hoping to find a horse that will tick that Laytown box sometime. We would love to do that. We go every year because it’s just such a unique experience. We go to Dingle every year as well for the same reason. And Galway.

“The love of racing came from my dad and my grandfather before him. I remember my grandfather listening to it on the radio. My dad then after him and now my wife and now my eldest daughter Niamh has started in the pony racing. They’ve all gone along with it and got the bug.”

He has nothing but praise for McGuinness and his team.

​“Stephen Thorne picks out a lot of the horses so full credit to him and to them all.

“A lot of the horses might have had problems in the past. Saltonstall is an example, as he used to bleed (burst blood vessels).

“Ado and my father would take a punt on some of these horses that have a lot of potential but might have their issues and hope that if Ado can solve the issues, they will turn out to be quite good – and we generally find that Ado seems to be able to do that.”

Can Current Option make it four in a row in one of the most competitive handicaps in the land?

“He’s very much the worst-kept secret in Ireland at the minute, isn’t he? I sent a text to Ado a few weeks ago, ‘Do you have to mention Current Option every time you speak to anybody?’ But everyone asks him. He says, ‘I don’t know how to avoid it!’

“He really does enjoy the place. He’s put in some tremendous runs there. His run in the Mile last year (finishing fourth, two lengths off the winner) was probably more impressive than anything because that’s not his trip. He’s a seven-furlong horse. It would be something else if he could do it again. Ado’s got a good few in the yard that will all be very competitive in those races.”

Whatever happens, James knows what racing has given him and his family.

“We’ve been very lucky. There’s no other way to put it. But hopefully it will continue again at Galway. That would be great.”

