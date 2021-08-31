‘We'll give it our best go’ – Irish champion jockey Colin Keane targets Joseph O’Brien’s record tally of winners

Colin Keane has more records in his sights with the reigning Irish champion flat jockey believing that is "very doable" for him to amass the most winners ever recorded in one season over the coming months.

Keane notched the fastest century of winners by an Irish flat jockey over the weekend as he coasts to a third jockeys' championship, but Joseph O'Brien's record tally of 126 winners from the 2013 season is next on his agenda.

With 104 winners already on the board after another treble at Roscommon on Monday evening, time is certainly on his side with two months to better that total and the Meath native doesn't hide his ambitions before the season's conclusion.

"Oh Jesus yeah, definitely," Keane said of whether he would like to surpass O'Brien's tally. "When we got to the hundred, the next logical thing to think about was what the record was.

"It was only in the last week or two that I've paid heed to it, it is probably very doable if it can keep going the way it is going so fingers crossed it can and we'll give it our best go."

One part of that Roscommon trio – handicap winner Offiah – secured a 1,000th winner as a trainer for his boss Ger Lyons but Keane has been kept busy for a host of other high-profile handlers this season including Dermot Weld and Aidan O'Brien.

Keane has ridden for over 60 trainers already this season and he paid tribute to the Dunsany handler for allowing him to spread his wings when the opportunity arises, particularly for Weld with the duo forming a formidable partnership this season.

"Mr Weld approached him first before he approached me and then Ger said it to me so it was kind of between them that they came up with the idea to be honest," Keane said ahead of Longines Irish Champions Weekend on September 11-12.

"His motto is that he'll always let me off to ride a winner if he doesn't think his horse can win, that's basically what he always tells me. He'll never try to get in your way or make you ride it just for the sake of riding it.

"It's very fair, not many trainers would be like that so I'm very fortunate to be in the position that we're in."

Keane laughed off any comparisons to the mighty Frankie Dettori – "I don't feel like that, I'm not that good" – but a flying dismount may be in order should he guide Weld's Tarnawa to victory in the €1million Irish Champion Stakes on Saturday week.

The 26-year-old landed his biggest success in the saddle when guiding Tarnawa to victory in last year's Breeders' Cup Turf and he can't wait to be aboard again at Leopardstown after the five-year-old cruised home on her seasonal debut in the Group Three Ballyroan Stakes.

“We're coming back two furlongs which I don't think it will be too much of a problem, she's not a slow filly. She travels strongly and has a good turn of foot at the end of a mile and a half race but I don't think the drop back in trip will be too much of an issue once the ground isn't proper quick ground,” Keane said.

“If it was genuine good ground, I wouldn't have any concerns but it's going to be a very good race. I got to sit on her last Friday morning doing her normal exercise, I get to go down to Mr Weld's on a Friday morning. I just did a routine swinger and she feels very well so she does.

“She seems to be a much stronger, more physical mare this season. She had a good break after the Breeders' Cup and she came back in late, that was their plan and she's done very well over the winter.

“She's probably done better than they maybe wanted or thought she would. She's taken a little but of work to get where she is but she's definitely stronger physically this year."