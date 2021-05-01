| -0.9°C Dublin

Well-bred Wembley worth another chance to show his true worth in today’s 2,000 Guineas

Aidan O'Brien's Wembley has a big chance in today's 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Aidan O'Brien's Wembley has a big chance in today's 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Wayne Bailey

Charles Darwin once wrote that “the pedigree of a racehorse is of more value in judging of its probable success than its appearance”, but in the top Flat races, Aidan O’Brien often has a horse with the best pedigree and the best appearance, which is certainly a winning combination.

It’s definitely no fluke that he holds the record for the most wins as a trainer in the 2,000 Guineas at 10, and he has three well-bred horses entered in today’s renewal (3.40 Newmarket) including Wembley, a son of Galileo which probably hasn’t shown his true talent as yet.

