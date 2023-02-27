'We mightn’t have enough jockeys to ride in the English National' – Gordon Elliott slams controversial UK whip rules

Gordon Elliott reckons that “we mightn’t have enough jockeys to ride in the English National" in the wake of the "scary" whip rules which came into effect in England earlier this month.

Twenty jockeys have already felt the wrath of the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) with the majority of bans dished out for going over the new limit of seven strikes, while some were suspended for not giving their mount sufficient time to respond to the whip.

Raising the whip over shoulder height also results in a ban while the controversial new rules also result in horses being disqualified if the whip is used four or more times above the permitted level.

One horse also became the first to be retrospectively disqualified and Elliott admitted that "it’s one thing I’d lie in bed thinking about at night" with its ramifications set to be felt in just two weeks' time at the Cheltenham Festival, and beyond.

"I think it’s scary. It’s something that really worries me. It’s one thing I’d lie in bed thinking about at night. You could win a Gold Cup and lose it. How that is?" Elliott said this morning.

"It’s hard to believe. It’s like Brexit….it came in and suddenly people realised what was after happening. Now this is after happening. My biggest worry, think of an owner. If they pay all the training fees, buy a horse, everything.

"And they win at the Cheltenham, Aintree or where and they get a race taken off them for not doing anything wrong…we could lose owners out of the game over this. We mightn’t have enough jockeys to ride in the English National the way things are going.

"Sam Ewing isn’t qualified to ride in the National. That’s why he’s over there (in the UK) riding ours over fences trying to ride two winners. It could get to the stage there might not be 40 jockeys qualified to ride in the National."

Elliott, who also revealed that there was a course at RACE (Racing Academy and Centre of Education) for Irish jockeys to become familiar with the UK rule changes, cannot get his head around the timing of the whip rules.

"No. I can’t understand it all. It does worry me. It’s a massive concern. Someone very shrewd in the UK said to me that it’ll be a shock if a horse isn’t disqualified at Cheltenham," the Meath trainer said.

"For the Irish lads, it’s going to be very tricky. A leading jockey (in the UK) got sent to the jockey school for a day (as punishment for breaking the whip rules). You can drive a lad through the rail and you get cautioned.

"Yet, you hit a horse once too many times…..you know what I mean? We are where we are. I don’t think anything is going to happen now and it's sad to think there is where we are now."