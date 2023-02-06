‘We know he can do it’ – Rachael Blackmore insists A Plus Tard will be ‘spot on’ for Cheltenham Gold Cup defence

A Plus Tard, with Rachael Blackmore up, on the way to winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup last year. Photo: Sportsfile

Rachael Blackmore has warned everyone not to forget about her Cheltenham Gold Cup hero A Plus Tard as this year’s renewal approaches.

A Plus Tard finished second in the 2021 Gold Cup and then won last year’s race by a remarkable 15 lengths.

But because the horse only raced once this season, and badly at that in the Betfair Chase last November, he has become the forgotten horse of the Gold Cup picture with all the attention on the likes of Galopin des Champs, Bravemansgame, Ahoy Senor and Protektorat.

“Well I haven’t forgotten about him, not at all,” Rachael insisted. “I’m confident Henry (De Bromhead) will have him spot on for Gold Cup day and that he will be right there.”

A Plus Tard was supposed to run at Christmas at Leopardstown, but banged his leg in the horsebox on the way to the track. De Bromhead opted not to tackle last Saturday’s Irish Gold Cup and will send his steed fresh to the big race.

“We know he can do it, we know the horse can come up the hill, so it is all systems go,” said Rachael as she reflected after the Dublin Racing Festival where her heroine Honeysuckle was beaten again.

Pointedly, after Honeysuckle lost out to State Man on Sunday in the Irish Champion Hurdle on Sunday, the horses’s owner Kenny Alexander said any decision on retirement for the great mare, “will be down to Henry and Rachael.”

But Rachael wasn’t for biting on that. “Henry and I haven’t had that conversation yet, we’re a team and we haven’t spoken about it, so there’s no news,” she said.

No news, perhaps, but Rachael’s admiration for the horse that launched her career knows no bounds, two losing runs on not.

“Look, every jockey’s dream is having a horse like that once in your career. She’s been so good to me,” she said.

“I couldn’t pick out one day that she was better than the rest, she was just so consistent as a horse.”

But was there one day that you really felt you had done right by the great horse, perhaps that day in the Mares race at Cheltenham in 2020, when Rachael snuck up the inside of Benie des Dieux at the last bend in what most observers thought was a race-winning move.

“No,” Rachael insists. “Honeysuckle was the best horse in the race that day, she would have won no matter what happened. And some days, you try to nip up the inside and the gap closes and you lose out.”

She admitted that it will be very emotional riding in the Mares Novice Hurdle on the Thursday of the Festival, the race named this year in honour of young Jack de Bromhead.

“I’m sure Henry will throw every eligible horse at that race, he’ll want to win it and I will too. I’ll want to be on the right one from the yard,” she added.