| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘We didn’t realise how good he is ... he’s a superstar’

Paddy Corkery hails Master McShee after Leopardstown effort but Cheltenham is not on his radar

Paddy Corkery with Grade One winner Master McShee, which finished runner-up on Sunday, at Connigar beach located in Dungarvan Bay. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post Expand

Close

Paddy Corkery with Grade One winner Master McShee, which finished runner-up on Sunday, at Connigar beach located in Dungarvan Bay. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Paddy Corkery with Grade One winner Master McShee, which finished runner-up on Sunday, at Connigar beach located in Dungarvan Bay. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Paddy Corkery with Grade One winner Master McShee, which finished runner-up on Sunday, at Connigar beach located in Dungarvan Bay. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Michael Verney

THERE’S something about an underdog story which always evokes an emotional attachment in sports fans, and racing disciples have latched on to Master McShee in a big way.

He may not have added another Grade One success at Leopardstown on Sunday, but it was clear that Paddy Corkery’s runner-up was still the people’s favourite as his reception into the winners’ enclosure exceeded that of the victor Galopin Des Champs.

Most Watched

Privacy