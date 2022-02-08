‘We didn’t realise how good he is ... he’s a superstar’

THERE’S something about an underdog story which always evokes an emotional attachment in sports fans, and racing disciples have latched on to Master McShee in a big way.

He may not have added another Grade One success at Leopardstown on Sunday, but it was clear that Paddy Corkery’s runner-up was still the people’s favourite as his reception into the winners’ enclosure exceeded that of the victor Galopin Des Champs.

David may not have slain Willie Mullins – the Goliath of Irish jumps racing – but Master McShee had made a fair fist of it and went up even further in Corkery’s estimation.

Corkery had toasted a sweet Grade One success at Limerick over Christmas with the eight-year-old and he loved proving the critics wrong again.

“I tell you we came up here and we probably didn’t realise how good he is, but we realised on the way home how good he is. He’s just a superstar of a horse,” Corkery told the independent.ie.

“For someone like me to have one horse and go to Limerick and win a Grade One, to come here and put up such a performance. Even in the Race Predictor, we weren’t even in the first six, so the man in the predictor didn’t know what he was saying.”

One of only three horses which mechanic-turned-trainer Corkery has at his Villierstown yard in Waterford – the other two are unraced – Master McShee has been a revelation in the past two seasons, but his trainer won’t be going anywhere near Cheltenham next month.

The only plan on Corkery’s mind was on heading to the pub to celebrate after his latest exploits and the Cotswolds is not on his radar until 2023 with Fairyhouse or Punchestown in the spring far more likely when he gets a chance to breathe.

“I don’t know where it is!” Corkery quipped of Cheltenham.

“I haven’t the horse trained for Cheltenham. It’s not that road I was planning this year.

“Fairyhouse and Punchestown were ideal and that’s the road I’m thinking of.

“Coming to these races, I don’t really plan what’s next. I’ll sit down when I get a bit of time, the beauty is I’m training for ourselves so I don’t have to answer to anyone – only the wife, and that’s not easy at times!”

Corkery is always quick with the tongue – “that’s classified” is a regular response when asked something he’d prefer not to reveal the answer of – but it’s clear that possessing a horse like Master McShee means the world to him.

Having one superstar is enough for him given the pressures involved, though, and the Cork native admits he may have to be carted away by ‘people in white coats’ were he to be in a position like Mullins, Gordon Elliott and other big hitters. “I have no disrespect for the big trainers because they put a lot of time and a lot of money into it.

“I have an odd sleepless night with one horse, if I’d 200 horses I’d be in the mental home I think, twiddling my thumbs,” Corkery chuckled.

“If I was an outsider (in racing) and I was following a horse like Master McShee, there’s thousands of people follow teams like Manchester United and don’t own them, but they like to follow them and maybe people like to follow the simple story and that,” he added.

Master McShee has also propelled veteran rider Ian Power back into the headlines for all the right reasons since their partnership blossomed, and Corkery paid tribute to the Waterford rider after resurrecting his career in the saddle.

“People that look back, they can’t see where they’re going so that’s where Ian’s going from now and maybe his history should be left behind him. We discussed the race and he was where he should be every time so we’re delighted.”