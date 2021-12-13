We could have phrased Frost statement ‘differently’ – PJA official

The chief executive of the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA), Paul Struthers, has accepted the organisation was wrong to say Bryony Frost had “felt” bullied by fellow rider Robbie Dunne in the aftermath to the BHA disciplinary hearing.

Dunne was banned for 18 months, with three months suspended, after the independent panel found he’d bullied and harassed Frost, engaging in conduct on the track, in the weighing room and online that was prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of racing.

The PJA statement issued after that verdict criticised both the BHA investigation and the panel, while expressing sympathy that Frost “felt” bullied – a statement Struthers acknowledged to be wrong.

Speaking to Racing TV’s ‘Luck On Sunday’ programme, Struthers said: “Yes, we do accept the disciplinary panel’s judgment on that and their decision that she was. These are really unique circumstances, it’s the first time we’ve had a case like this involving bullying allegations pitting one member against another.

“We’ve a job to support both and we had one member making very serious allegations and another maintaining their innocence of all bar one of them. We were trying to find the words that walked that tightrope and we understand why it has caused the issues and why we do want to make clear that we do accept the disciplinary panel’s finding that Bryony was bullied and the language used was deeply and grossly inappropriate. We accept we could have phrased it differently, I think there is that balance between the two polar opposite positions of the individuals involved in this case.”

In October the PJA had called on the BHA to bring the case to a close, claiming a fair hearing would be “impossible” after details of the report were leaked to a newspaper.

In Thursday’s statement the PJA said Dunne had been subjected to a process that was not “remotely fair”.

Struthers now concedes the initial insistence that the case be dropped could have been a mistake, but believes the process needs scrutiny.

“Maybe it was an error and it would certainly have made life easier had we not made that call. I think there are things about the process, in particular in this case, but I think it is an issue we have had for some time about the process that licensed individuals face and concerns about the process.

“I think the panel conducted a process that was as fair as it could be. The problem we have, and I know this is unpopular, is we don’t think the whole process is fair. Regardless of that, we do accept the panel’s verdict.”