Nine-year-old has some high-class form including a Grade Two win in November

Expected to go off around 11/1, Gordon Elliott’s nine-year-old Fury Road has some top-class form to his name. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Although jumps racing in Ireland is now mostly dominated by a handful of top owners and stables, in comparison to the Flat there is still more room for those fairytale stories where someone wins big with a cheap horse.