Watson’s British raider Bradsell can give Hollie Doyle an Irish Group One at the Curragh

I’ve been looking through the records and as far as I can see, Hollie Doyle has not had a winner under rules in Ireland having raced here 11 times – but that can change today, which would no doubt delight her father Mark Doyle, who hails from Clonmel.

Hollie will take the reins of Bradsell at the Curragh this afternoon, which is one of two British raiders in the six-runner Group One Keeneland Phoenix Stakes (4.15), and early odds of 13/8 seem more than fair for the Archie Watson-trained colt, which was successful in both career outings so far including the Group Two Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.

Aidan O’Brien’s Little Big Bear comes here on a hat-trick which includes a Group Three, and is definitely the biggest threat to the bet.

On the same card, the Ger Lyons-trained Power Under Me catches the eye at 9/2 or thereabouts for the Group Three Rathasker Stud Phoenix Sprint Stakes (3.15). He’s won a couple of Listed races, and almost landed a third one last time out when trading below 1/5 before finishing third to Teresa Mendoza here in June.

Over fences at Kilbeggan, top-weight Jack Hackett looks the pick of the bunch at 5/2 in the nine-runner Kilmurray's Homevalue Hardware Mullingar Handicap Chase (7.55) for Ciaran Murphy, with the notable jockey booking of Rachael Blackmore.

He shaped well when placed in a hurdle race here last month, and is 7lbs higher than his latest chase which he won here in June.

We’ve jumps action at Downpatrick tomorrow and Blackmore is tipped once again as she teams up with Zarkareva for Henry de Bromhead, which is expected to go off around 7/2 in the Randox Health Rated Hurdle (3.0). She returns to hurdles following a decent second over fences at Punchestown in May.

Finally, Gavin Cromwell’s Aprils Joy looks a couple of ticks too high at 10/1 in the Tote Always SP Or Better At Downpatrick Mares Handicap Hurdle (4.0), and it’s noteworthy that she won a similar race here last year off the same mark.