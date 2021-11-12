WATCH: Wicklow trainer Philip Rothwell breaks down in tears as Mc Alpine ends his 15-year Cheltenham famine

Mc Alpine, ridden by James O'Sullivan (centre), on their way to winning the Valda Energy Novices' Handicap Hurdle on day one of the November Meeting at Cheltenham racecourse

An emotional Philip Rothwell broke down in tears after ending his 15-year wait for a Cheltenham winner when Mc Alpine sprung a 33/1 surprise in the closing handicap hurdle under James O'Sullivan.

Rothwell was just touched off earlier in the card when Singing Banjo (20/1) went down by a neck in the Cross Country Chase to Back On The Lash (4/1 favourite), but the Wicklow trainer's fortunes would turn later in the day.

"This is special. Fifteen years ago I won the Cross Country here, I didn't think it would take 15 to get back here," the Tinahely handler told Racing TV in a teary interview with Lydia Hislop.

"I love it. It's my favourite place in the whole wide world. I love standing out at the stand in the front and I get a great thrill out of it. I've been second here a few times, obviously had the Festival winner here.

"I would love another one, obviously. The owners (Oliver Barden) that own this horse are the most supportive people in the yard. We're a small yard and they're just great, to have a winner for them today is very special."

Rothwell, who sent out Native Jack to win the Cross Country Chase at the 2006 Cheltenham Festival, is enjoying a renaissance of sorts in the past year after the recession hit him hard and it's clear how much this success at the Cotswolds meant to him.