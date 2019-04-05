Watch: Topham joy for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins as Cadmium bolts up

Cadmium led his rivals a merry dance in making nearly every yard of the running over the Grand National fences in the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase at Aintree.

Racing over the furthest trip he has encountered in his career, he was certainly not stopping going over the line.

Relentless - Cadmium leads his rivals a merry dance over the Grand National fences in the Topham! @AintreeRaces pic.twitter.com/sjvBPNz8Bn — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 5, 2019

Wearing the Supreme Horse Racing Club colours carried to victory by Kemboy in the Bowl 24 hours earlier, this time it was Paul Townend on board, with the Gold Cup-winning rider also on the verge of being crowned champion jockey in Ireland to cap a dream year.

Sent off an 8-1 chance, Cadmium beat Sub Lieutenant, with Doitforthevillage third and Jannika fourth.

But there was a sad postscript to the race when Forest Des Aigles, who was in second at the time, broke down and was pulled up after jumping the last, with it subsequently confirmed he had suffered a fatal injury.

It was a quickfire double on the day for Willie Mullins after the victory of Min in the JLT Chase.

Mullins said: "That was impressive - impressive from horse and rider.

"The horse was in great form. Paul said he ran away with him on the way to the start and he just let him on in front and he enjoyed his jumping. It was really, really impressive.

"I thought Paul was just letting the horse do what he wanted to do. He wasn't forcing the pace. I was just worried whether he'd stay, but he did."

Asked whether he could be a National contender next year, the trainer added: "Looking at that you wouldn't think so. I think he'd run too free.

"His jumping was so good and I think we'll just keep him at that sort of trip."

Online Editors