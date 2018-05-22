Watch: 'That was unbelievable!' - At The Races presenter has amazing recovery after being clattered by loose horse
At The Races presenter Hayley Moore had the recovery of the season after she was knocked down by a horse at Chepstow this afternoon.
Moore was doing trackside reporting for the racing channel when a runaway horse bolted towards her after a race. Amazingly, she was able to cling onto the reins after being knocked to the ground and was able to successfully get its saddle off.
The presenters in the studio could hardly believe what they had witnessed as they praised their colleague, with Moore dusting herself off to rejoin the broadcast shortly afterwards.
Watch the amazing moment below:
Amazing! @hayleyjanemoore @Chepstow_Racing pic.twitter.com/F1m6u9oBH5— At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 22, 2018
All in a day's work, @hayleyjanemoore! pic.twitter.com/lmln3oSGCl— At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 22, 2018
Online Editors
