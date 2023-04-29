Watch: Ted Walsh calls time on his broadcasting career with emotional speech on TV

Legendary former jockey and racing analyst Ted Walsh has announced his retirement from RTÉ after 40 years covering the sport.

In an emotional speech this evening, Walsh thanked his RTÉ colleagues as he made the announcement during their coverage of the final day from the Punchestown Festival.

"I got a great chance from RTÉ and I want to thank them very much for giving me the opportunity to comment on the sport that I love, filled with people I admire," he said.

"A lot of them are my friends.

"I loved it and I had a great response. I got myself into a bit of hot water here and there but that happens on live television. I've enjoyed it, it’s a great sport, a great game, it’s been good to all of ye, it’s been very good to me and everyone connected with it.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Walsh started as a pundit four decades ago, under then head of sport Tim O’Connor.

"I must say, the late Tim O’Connor was a great help to me, got me in it. Forty years is a long time to be doing anything and I’ve enjoyed every day of it."

Walsh went on to thank his family, saying: ”Before I go off the air completely, I want to thank my family as well too. They’ve been great supporters of mine through. I’ve enjoyed the success that Ruby and Katie have had, and Jennifer and Ted, and their involvement in it as well too. And one particular person, my partner for life, Helen, without her, I don’t know what I would have done. Thanks Helen."

"People at home may think it’s sudden, but I went to Cheltenham to ride Attitude Adjuster with the view that I might stop at Punchestown here the following April. And when I was walking back down the shoot, I said this is as good a time as any.

"Standing here with ye, and a great meeting here at Punchestown, a place I love, I’ve been coming here since 1961. My first time here, I came here with my dad and mam. There’s no better place, I’ll be coming here again."