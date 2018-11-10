Hot favourite Footpad departed at the final fence as Saint Calvados made all the running in a dramatic race for the Poplar Square Chase at Naas.

WATCH: Ruby Walsh unseated at the last as Footpad crashes out in Naas shock

British raider Saint Calvados hardly hit a twig hands of Gavin Sheehan, putting last season's Arkle Trophy hero under pressure from an early stage in the Grade Three contest.

Sheehan lifted the tempo turning for home and Harry Whittington's flamboyant jumper held a three-length lead at the last, where Footpad slithered badly, giving Ruby Walsh little chance of keeping the partnership intact, after making a couple of mistakes earlier in proceedings.

With the 4-9 favourite market leader gone, Saint Calvados (5-2) was left clear and coasted home by four and a half lengths, with Tycoon Prince claiming second place.

Saint Calvados was cut to 5-1 from 8-1 for the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on December 8 with the sponsors.

Whittington said: "He'll go for the Tingle Creek next and I'm looking forward to him going over the Railway fences there. He was just a bit rusty over the first couple, but it was a good performance.

"I'm delighted for Andrew and Kate Brooks (owners) and for the horse. You can just draw a line through the Arkle now, and he's probably silenced the doubters. He's come back and done it well.

"He's a proper two-miler, and Gavin felt he was just hacking round. He's only going to get better with age, as he's still a big, raw horse and only five. It's very exciting."

Looking further ahead, Whittington said: "He's in the King George. I was trying to convince Andrew not to enter him so we didn't get tempted, but Andrew said you can blame it on the owner. But he's a two-miler with that raw pace.

"After the Tingle Creek he may have a break and come out somewhere in February as a prep for Cheltenham, if all goes to plan, but it's up to Andrew.

"He's a much stronger horse now and his work has improved significantly at home. He's more the finished article and he'll get even stronger next year.

"It's super, super exciting!"

