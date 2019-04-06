Michael O'Leary made headlines last year after delaying his Ryanair flight home to accommodate the winning jockey, Davy Russell, after Tiger Roll's maiden victory in the iconic steeplechase.

Michael O'Leary made headlines last year after delaying his Ryanair flight home to accommodate the winning jockey, Davy Russell, after Tiger Roll's maiden victory in the iconic steeplechase.

WATCH: Michael O'Leary toasts Tiger Roll's second Grand National win by buying two drinks for all on flight home

To make up for the inconvenience, the victorious owner and businessman announcing a free bar but in true Ryanair style, there was a kicker as he added "but you are all restricted to one free drink only."

He was back at it again today after the same horse made history by becoming the first since the legendary Red Rum in 1974 to complete back-to-back renewals in the race. And a second win meant an added bonus for those on board this year.

Michael O'Leary at his best again pic.twitter.com/wwoEgpPC1i — Leon Blanche (@BoyleSportsLB) April 6, 2019

"I got some criticism last year by limiting you to one drink per person but now you can have two drinks per person!" he told the passengers to laughter and cheers, with each drink matching Tiger Roll’s tally of Grand National wins.

"But if anyone orders a ham and cheese panini or a sandwich, I’m offloading you personally. On this flight, we’re drinking!"

Winning jockey, Davy Russell was again cheered on board with trainer, Gordon Elliott and while the flight was delayed an hour and a half, O’Leary wasn’t taking responsibility this year with a German air traffic control issue apparently to blame.

"Sorry for the delay," O’Leary signed off with. "We’re blaming the Germans!"

Online Editors