Sport Horse Racing

Saturday 6 April 2019

WATCH: Michael O'Leary toasts Tiger Roll's second Grand National win by buying two drinks for all on flight home

The 2019 Grand National horse racing festival, day 3; Tiger Roll's part owner Michael O'Leary kisses his wife Anita after lifting the Grand National trophy (photo by Conor Molloy/Action Plus via Getty Images)
The 2019 Grand National horse racing festival, day 3; Tiger Roll's part owner Michael O'Leary kisses his wife Anita after lifting the Grand National trophy (photo by Conor Molloy/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Tony Considine

Michael O'Leary made headlines last year after delaying his Ryanair flight home to accommodate the winning jockey, Davy Russell, after Tiger Roll's maiden victory in the iconic steeplechase.

To make up for the inconvenience, the victorious owner and businessman announcing a free bar but in true Ryanair style, there was a kicker as he added "but you are all restricted to one free drink only."

He was back at it again today after the same horse made history by becoming the first since the legendary Red Rum in 1974 to complete back-to-back renewals in the race. And a second win meant an added bonus for those on board this year.

"I got some criticism last year by limiting you to one drink per person but now you can have two drinks per person!" he told the passengers to laughter and cheers, with each drink matching Tiger Roll’s tally of Grand National wins.

"But if anyone orders a ham and cheese panini or a sandwich, I’m offloading you personally. On this flight, we’re drinking!"   

Winning jockey, Davy Russell was again cheered on board with trainer, Gordon Elliott and while the flight was delayed an hour and a half, O’Leary wasn’t taking responsibility this year with a German air traffic control issue apparently to blame.

"Sorry for the delay," O’Leary signed off with. "We’re blaming the Germans!"

Online Editors

The Left Wing: Jacob Stockdale's finishing, Jack McGrath goes north and the future of the breakdown

In association with Aldi

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport