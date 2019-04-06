Sport Horse Racing

Saturday 6 April 2019

WATCH: Michael O'Leary and Gordon Elliott indicate that Tiger Roll won't attempt three-in-a-row in 2020

Davy Russell celebrates as he rides Tiger Roll to win The Randox Health Grand National on Grand National Day at Aintree Racecourse (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Davy Russell celebrates as he rides Tiger Roll to win The Randox Health Grand National on Grand National Day at Aintree Racecourse (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Independent.ie Sportsdesk

Michael O'Leary and Gordon Elliott have suggested the excess weight that Tiger Roll would be forced to carry may scupper the nine-year-old's attempt to emulate Red Rum further by claiming a third Grand National at Aintree next year.

Questioned after the Gigginstown horse's stunning victory, both the owner and the trainer claimed that Cheltenham woudl remain the horse's priority in 2020. Watch their responses below.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: Jacob Stockdale's finishing, Jack McGrath goes north and the future of the breakdown

In association with Aldi

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport