WATCH: Michael O'Leary and Gordon Elliott indicate that Tiger Roll won't attempt three-in-a-row in 2020

Michael O'Leary and Gordon Elliott have suggested the excess weight that Tiger Roll would be forced to carry may scupper the nine-year-old's attempt to emulate Red Rum further by claiming a third Grand National at Aintree next year.

Questioned after the Gigginstown horse's stunning victory, both the owner and the trainer claimed that Cheltenham woudl remain the horse's priority in 2020. Watch their responses below.

Michael O’Leary was requestioned on saying Tiger Roll would not seek a third win in the Grand National next year. Watch what he said and listen to what Gordon Elliott also had something to say on the subject. pic.twitter.com/yfQqVLSKJA — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 6, 2019

