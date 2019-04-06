WATCH: Michael O'Leary and Gordon Elliott indicate that Tiger Roll won't attempt three-in-a-row in 2020
Michael O'Leary and Gordon Elliott have suggested the excess weight that Tiger Roll would be forced to carry may scupper the nine-year-old's attempt to emulate Red Rum further by claiming a third Grand National at Aintree next year.
Questioned after the Gigginstown horse's stunning victory, both the owner and the trainer claimed that Cheltenham woudl remain the horse's priority in 2020. Watch their responses below.
Michael O’Leary was requestioned on saying Tiger Roll would not seek a third win in the Grand National next year. Watch what he said and listen to what Gordon Elliott also had something to say on the subject. pic.twitter.com/yfQqVLSKJA— Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 6, 2019
Online Editors
Related Content
- Tiger on a roll! Gordon Elliott horse emulates Red Rum in style by winning back-to-back Grand Nationals
- WATCH: An emotional Gordon Elliott dedicates Tiger Roll's history-making Grand National victory to his late uncle
- Grand National 2019 as it happened: Tiger Roll makes history